"UChicago Film Scholar Jacqueline Stewart Awarded MacArthur Fellowship"

UChicago News

Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies), a leading film scholar known for her work on silent films and African American cinema, has been awarded a 2021 MacArthur Fellowship.

"Chicago's Public Art Scene Is Like No Other — Here's What to See"

Travel + Leisure

Rachel Cohen (English Language and Literature) explores memory and movement in Chicago's public art.

"The Story of a Three Day Pass: Ordinary Love"

Criterion

Allyson Nadia Field (Cinema and Media Studies) pens essay on Melvin Van Peebles's first feature film, The Story of a Three Day Pass.

"Theaster Gates’ Arts Incubator And Garden Will Prove ‘There Is Life’ In South Side’s Vacant Properties"

Block Club

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) previews two Rebuild Foundation projects in South Shore: an incubator at the old St. Laurence School and the Kenwood Gardens community space.

"Beyond Identification: Daniel Morgan & Kyle Stevens Discuss Point of View and Camera Movement"

New Review of Film & Television Studies

In an interview, Daniel Morgan (Cinema and Media Studies) discusses his new book The Lure of the Image: Epistemic Fantasies of the Moving Camera.

"Pleasure and Justice"

Boston Review

Article reviews three books that interrogate the political and social sources of our desires and dissatisfactions, including Citadels of Pride: Sexual Abuse, Accountability, and Reconciliation by Martha C. Nussbaum (Philosophy).

"The Great 2021 Fall Book Preview: Our 60 Best Reads for Right Now"

Chicago Tribune

Teju Cole's forthcoming book "Black Paper: Writing in a Dark Time”, based on his 2018 Berlin Family Lectures, joins list of best reads for the fall.

"Theaster Gates Has Been Awarded the Frederick Kiesler Prize for Architecture and the Arts"

Archinect News

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) has received a 55,000 Euro ($65,000 USD) prize from the Republic of Austria and the City of Vienna for outstanding achievement in architecture and the arts.

"Make Film History More Inclusive. That’s Jacqueline Stewart’s Mandate at Academy Museum"

Los Angeles Times

Profile of Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) looks at her work as chief artistic and programming director at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

"Today In The Culture, September 27, 2021"

New City

Arts roundup includes "Metapictures," a new exhibition by W. J. T. Mitchell (English Language and Literature) at the Media Arts, Data and Design center.

"The Taliban May be Hunting for Afghanistan's Most Famous Treasure"

Live Science

Feature looks at Gil Stein (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) and his work leading the Afghan Heritage Mapping Partnership.

"UChicago Scholar Receives ACLS Emerging Voices Fellowship"

Division of the Humanities News

Michele Kenfack (PhD’20) recently received the American Council of Learned Societies Emerging Voices Fellowship for 2021. She is one of 48 fellows and will pursue her postdoctoral work in comparative literature at Harvard University.

"The Values in Numbers"

New Books Network

In podcast interview, Hoyt Long (East Asian Languages and Civilizations) discusses his new book The Values in Numbers: Reading Japanese Literature in a Global Information Age.

