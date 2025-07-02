Twenty-six members of the University of Chicago faculty have received distinguished service professorships or named professorships.

Provost Katherine Baicker, along with Profs. Jean Decety, Robert Gertner, John Heaton, John Levi Martin and Robert Vishny, have received distinguished service professorships. Profs. Daniel Arnold, Daniel Bartels, Diana Bolotin, Mohamad Bydon, Christina Ciaccio, Emanuele Colonnelli, Michael Gibbs, Alex Imas, Bana Jabri, Hoyt Long, Yueran Ma, Ross Milner, Pascal Noel, Jeffrey Rathmell, Alison Siegler, Jeffrey Stackert, Edward Vogel, Bernd Wittenbrink, Jennifer Wolf and Eric Zwick have received named professorships.

The appointments are effective July 1.

Hoyt Long has been named the Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Department of East Asian Languages and Civilizations and the College.

Long’s research and teaching interests range from literature, media, and book history to platform studies, cultural analytics and generative AI. He is the author, most recently, of The Values in Numbers: Reading Japanese Literature in a Global Information Age (2021), which offers a reinterpretation of modern Japanese literature through the lens of computational methods and an introduction to the history, theory and practice of looking at literature through numbers. His earlier research looked at the impact of communications technology on practices of letter writing in early 20th-century Japan, as well as the relation of cultural production to spatial imagination in Japan's interwar period. The latter formed the core of his first book, On Uneven Ground: Miyazawa Kenji and the Making of Place in Modern Japan (2011).

Since 2021, Long has written articles that rethink literary translation in the wake of neural machine translation, explore how platforms are reshaping global televisual attention and response, and consider the possibilities of generative AI for cultural co-intelligence. He is currently collaborating on projects that include Niche Worlds: How Streaming Platforms Changed Attention and Reception and a set of studies that investigate both the limits and affordances of large-language models as readers, writers and instructors of literature. All of this work is motivated by his longstanding interests in how cultural technologies inform knowledge practices and shape the interaction of culture with society.

Long recently served as the chair of the Department of East Asian Languages and Civilizations and currently serves on the steering committee for the Digital Studies Program. In addition to co-directing the Textual Optics Lab, he is on the board of several journals in the digital humanities and, starting in July, will co-direct a two-year project called Humanistic AI: Reimagining Humanistic Pursuits in the Age of Generated Media, funded by the Neubauer Collegium for Culture & Society.