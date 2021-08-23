The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"Michael Murrin, Leading Scholar of Allegory and ‘Dracologist,’ 1938–2021"

UChicago News

Michael Murrin (English Language and Literature) remembered for his kindness and expertise on interpretation of European legends.

"In New Book, Prof. Martha Nussbaum Examines the Path Forward After #MeToo"

UChicago News

Martha C. Nussbaum (Philosophy) explores reconciliation and accountability for sexual assault in Citadels of Pride: Sexual Abuse, Accountability, and Reconciliation.

"Proms: BBCNOW/Bancroft; Bournemouth SO/Karabits Review – New Works Mark Albert Hall’s Founding Ambitions"

The Guardian

Augusta Read Thomas (Music) premieres new piece inspired by the mechanisms of protein assembly.

"A JPEG’s Worth a Thousand Ether"

UChicago Magazine

Jason Salavon and Matthew Jesse Jackson (Visual Arts) weigh in on the cryptoart phenomenon.

"Lunch Poems #30 Edgar Garcia & Jose-Luis Moctezuma"

Lunch Poems

Edgar Garcia (English Language and Literature) reads his work and discusses poetics and practice.

"Baby, One More Time"

UChicago Magazine

A “lost” documentary on Britney Spears, made by Judy Hoffman (Cinema and Media Studies) two decades ago, resurfaces.

"South Side Home Movie Project Preparing Website Redesign, Shareable Arts Curriculum"

Block Club

South Side Home Movie Project, founded by Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) in 2005, redesign website to be more interactive and accessible.

"Pope.L’s ATM Piece"

MoMA Magazine

In an interview, William Pope.L (Visual Arts) discusses the relevance of his performance and act of civil disobedience, ATM Piece, 24 years after its making.

"Taliban Vows to Protect Afghan Cultural Heritage, but Fears Persist"

The New York Times

Gil Stein (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) discusses concerns about cultural heritage and archaeological sites in Afghanistan.

"National Endowment for the Humanities Announces New Grants"

The New York Times

Clifford Ando (Classics) has received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for a freely available print and online edition of all surviving Greek-and Latin-inscribed legislation from classical Rome.

"Book on History of Indian Art Cinema to Release Next Month"

The Indian Express

Rochona Majumdar (South Asian Languages and Civilizations) gives readers fresh insights into the relationship of film and the postcolonial condition in new book on Indian Art Cinema.

"Examining A Culture Of Sexual Abuse In Martha Nussbaum's 'Citadels Of Pride'"

WBUR

Martha C. Nussbaum (Philosophy) in conversation about her book Citadels of Pride: Sexual Abuse, Accountability, and Reconciliation.