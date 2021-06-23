The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"21 UChicago Faculty Receive Named, Distinguished Service Professorships"

UChicago News

Eight Division of the Humanities faculty members have received distinguished service professorships or named professorships.

"Lauren Berlant, Preeminent Literary Scholar and Cultural Theorist, 1957–2021"

UChicago News

A beloved mentor and esteemed colleague, Lauren Berlant (English Language and Literature) will be remembered for their field-defining impact and mentoring.

"Lauren Berlant (1957–2021)"

Art Forum

Obituary looks at the late scholar's "profoundly influential" body of work.

"Martha Nussbaum on #MeToo"

The New Yorker

Martha C. Nussbaum (Philosophy) discusses anger, pride, and justice after sexual assault.

"UChicago Scholar Mitchell S. Jackson Wins Pulitzer Prize for Essay on Ahmaud Arbery"

UChicago News

Mitchell S. Jackson (English Language and Literature) has received a Pulitzer Prize for Feature Writing for his 'deeply affecting account’ of Ahmaud Arbery’s life and killing.

"Encounters with Polish Literature - Episode 3 - Gombrowicz"

YouTube

Bożena Shallcross (Slavic Languages and Literatures) and David A. Goldfarb discuss the literary works of Polish writer and playwright Witold Gombrowicz.

"Longtime Journal Editor W. J. T. Mitchell Reflects on Career, the Loss of his Son"

UChicago News

In Q&A, W.J.T. Mitchell (English Language and Literature) talks about his 42-year tenure as editor of Critical Inquiry and his first non-academic book Mental Traveler: A Father, a Son, and a Journey through Schizophrenia.

"100 Years Ago, Georgiana Simpson Made History as the First Black Woman to Graduate with a Ph.D."

UChicago News

Students and faculty reflect on injustices Georgiana Simpson (AB 1911, AM 1920, PhD 1921) faced throughout her academic career and find inspiration in her legacy.

"‎Dean’s Salon “Song Loves the Masses! Eurovision in the Age of Nationalism”"

YouTube

Philip V. Bohlman (Music) discusses the cultural and political power of the Eurovision Song Contest.

"Can This Classic Movie Channel Survive in a Streaming World? How TCM Is Adapting"

Los Angeles Times

Article highlights Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) and her role as a host with Turner Classic Movies.

"Olga Solovieva Reviews Transnationalism and Translation in Modern Chinese, English, French and Japanese Literatures"

Critical Inquiry

Olga V. Solovieva (Comparative Literatures) reviews Ryan Johnson's Transnationalism and Translation in Modern Chinese, English, French and Japanese Literatures.

"'Clay Made Me': Theaster Gates to Receive Series of Major London Shows Around his Love of Ceramics"

The Art Newspaper

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) will present shows and projects in London at the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Whitechapel Gallery, and the Serpentine Galleries during the next year.

"Our Favorite AAPI Authors Recommend 12 Must-Read Books"

The Young Folks

Severence by Ling Ma (Creative Writing) mentioned in list of books recommended by AAPI authors for AAPI month and all year round.

"Life as We Knew It"

UChicago Magazine

Jonathan Lear (Philosophy) reflects on the philosophical and psychological consequences of civilizations ending.

"Dismantling the ‘Citadels of Pride’"

New York Review of Books

Profile of Martha C. Nussbaum (Philosophy) considers her newest book, Citadels of Pride: Sexual Abuse, Accountability, and Reconciliation.

"Why am I Being Hurt?"

The Point Magazine

In the latest public philosophy column, Agnes Callard (Philosophy) writes about grievance culture, pain, and suffering.

"Can Algorithmic Bias Teach Us About Race?"

Public Books

Hoyt Long (East Asian Languages and Civilizations) discusses how machine learning and language models can help identify racial, gender, and economic biases encoded in large text collections.