"Eight UChicago Faculty Elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences"

UChicago News

Eric Santner (Germanic Studies) has been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honorary societies.

"Four UChicago Scholars Awarded 2021 Guggenheim Fellowships"

UChicago News

Mitchell S. Jackson (English Language and Literature) has received a Guggenheim Fellowship to support the writing of John of Watts, a new work of historical fiction inspired by the rise and fall of Black cult leader Eldridge Broussard Jr.

"Humanities Alum Receives 2021 Guggenheim Fellowship in Nonfiction"

Humanities Division News

Kate Zambreno (AM'02) has received a Guggenheim Fellowship in Nonfiction to complete essay collection, The Missing Person.

"Shadi Bartsch on the Classics and China (Ep. 120)"

Conversations with Tyler Podcast

Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer (Classics) discusses the political and cultural relevance of the classics.

"The Best Native American Literature"

Five Books

MAPH Preceptor Megan Tusler (PhD'15) recommends five novels that demonstrate the range of literary production by American Indians.

"Jenny Holzer | You Be My Ally"

MUSE Creative Awards

The UChicago commission of Jenny Holzer’s "YOU BE MY ALLY" has been awarded the Golden Muse Award in the "Experiential and Immersive" category.

"Film, Race, and Archival Absences"

Newberry Library YouTube Channel

Allyson Nadia Field (Cinema and Media Studies) talks about the afterlife of the recently discovered 1898 film Something Good — Negro Kiss, and how race shaped American cinema in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

"Earth Week Reading List: Marooned! on Mars with Matt Hauske and Hilar‪y Strang"

Seminary Co-op Bookstores

Hilary Strang (MAPH) and Matt Hauske (PhD'15) recommend twelve texts that examine the structures of oppression and dispossession that created the climate crisis.

"Theaster Gates’ Immersive ‘China Cabinet ‘Exhibition Takes Over Prada Rong Zhai"

The Spaces

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) explores the roles ‘guest,’ ‘ghost,’ and ‘host’ in new exhibition.