The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

Pope.L’s New Exhibition at Neubauer Collegium is Shaped by COVID-19

UChicago News

Solo show from acclaimed artist William Pope.L (Visual Arts) explores allusions to the pandemic.

"Norman Golb, Renowned Scholar of Medieval Jewish History, 1928‒2020"

UChicago News

A prolific author, Prof. Emeritus Norman Golb (Near Eastern Languges and Civilizations) advanced ideas that intensified a continuing debate over the origins of the Dead Sea Scrolls.

"Memorable Acting Defines Black History Month on TCM"

Boston Herald

Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) hosts Turner Classic Movies’ “Noteworthy African American Performances” series throughout Febraury as part of Black History Month programming.

"Humanities Scholar Hoda El Shakry Receives the Prestigious MLA Scaglione Prize"

Humanities Division News

Hoda El Shakry (Comparative Literature) has received the Modern Language Association’s Aldo and Jeanne Scaglione Prize for Comparative Literary Studies for The Literary Qurʾan: Narrative Ethics in the Maghreb.

"Five Members of UChicago Community Receive Diversity Leadership Awards"

UChicago News

PhD Student Nova Smith (Cinema and Media Studies) will be recognized for her demonstrated leadership and sustained commitment to justice and equality.

"Writing in This Moment: A Conversation with Agnes Callard"

Humanities X

In video, Agnes Callard (Philosophy) discusses the difference between public philosophical writing and academic philosophical writing.

"TETSUO NAJITA, 1936-2021"

UChicago Department of History

Tetsuo Najita, the Robert S. Ingersoll Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus in History, East Asian Languages and Civilizations, and the College, passed away on Monday, January 11.

"Slow Down the Mega-Galleries, Empower Black Collectors, and 13 Other Changes Art-World Insiders Hope to See in 2021"

ArtNet News

Art dealers, artists, and curators, including Christine Mehring (Art History) discuss how they would like to see the art world change in 2021—and what would need to happen for that to become reality.

"The Philosophy of Anger"

Boston Review

Agnes Callard (Philosophy) examines philosophical debates about anger and rationality.

"How Augustus Rebuilt Rome"

New Statesman

Article reviews The Aeneid translated by Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer (Classics).

"I Read Books From Across the U.S. to Understand Our Divided Nation. Here’s What I Learned"

Los Angeles Times

Survival Math a memoir by Mitchell S. Jackson (Creative Writing) listed in United We Read—an election year journey to read stories from every state.

"Why our Pursuit of Happiness May be Flawed"

BBC Future

Article on the pursuit of happiness quotes work by Martha C. Nussbaum (Philosophy).

"Humanities Lecturer to Receive Prestigious Prize for Arabic Literary Translation"

UChicago Humanities News

In recognition of her translation of the Arabic novel Velvet by Huzama Habayeb into English, Kay Heikkinen (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) will receive the 2020 Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation from the Banipal Trust for Arab Literature and the Society of Authors.