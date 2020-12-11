The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"‘Severance’ Is Our December Book Club Pick"

PBS News Hour

Now Read This, a book club from PBS NewsHour and the New York Times has selected Severance by Ling Ma (Creative Writing) as their December reading list pick.

"Longreads Best Of 2020: Sports and Games"

Longreads

"Twelve Minutes and a Life" by Mitchell S. Jackson (English Language and Literature) joins list of top five longreads on the topic of sports and games.

"The Exhibitions That Defined the 2000s"

Art in America

“Between Past and Future: New Photography and Video from China,” co-curated by Wu Hung (Art History) has been named one of the defining exhibitions of the 2000s.

"How Alternate Reality Games Are Changing The Real World with Patrick Jagoda and Kristen Schilt (Ep. 59)"

Big Brains Podcast

Patrick Jagoda (English Language and Literature) and Sociology professor Kristen Schilt discuss how alternate reality games can address issues ranging from climate change to public health.

"Grant To Support UChicago Scholar’s New Novel On Black Cult Leader"

UChicago News

Mitchell S. Jackson (English Language and Literature) recently received a 2021 Creative Capital Grant, which will provide him with up to $50,000 in direct funding for his project John of Watts, inspired by the rise and fall of Black cult leader Eldridge Broussard Jr.

"The Rest of His Life"

This American Life

As part of 25th-anniversary episode of This American Life, Mitchell S. Jackson (English Language and Literature) reads a radio-adapted version of his story on Ahmaud Arbery who was 25 years old when he was shot to death by three white men in Georgia earlier this year.

"What You Should Read Over Winter Break"

UChicago News

University staff and faculty, including Srikanth “Chicu” Reddy and Mitchell S. Jackson (English Language and Literature) recommend books to check out this winter.

"Jacqueline Stewart: A Bright Light of Chicago Cinema Heads West"

Chicago Tribune

Article highlights 2020 Chicagoan of the Year Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) and her new role as Chief Artistic and Programming Officer at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

"Luwian Royal Inscription"

Archaeology Magazine

James Osborne (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) and Postdoctoral Fellow Michele Massa' s discovery of the Hartapu inscription has been chosen by Archaeology Magazine as one of the top 10 discoveries of 2020.

"Chicago Books And Authors In 2020: Our List Of 36 Suggests It Was Anything But A Slow Year"

Chicago Tribune

Last One Out Shut Off the Lights by Stephanie Soileau (Creative Writing) listed as one of 2020's excellent new titles by Chicago writers.

"A More Perfect Meritocracy"

Boston Review

In a book review, Agnes Callard (Philosophy) examines the asymmetry of meritocracy.