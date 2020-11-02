The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"Chicago Students Help Jenny Holzer Get Out the Vote"

The Art Newspaper

Christine Mehring (Art History) discusses student involvment in latests exhibits by artist Jenny Holzer.

"The Best Short Story Collections Of 2020, From Daddy To Verge"

Bustle

Last One Out Shut Off the Lights by Stephanie Soileau (Creative Writing) named in list of 23 best new short story collections.

"Theaster Gates: 'Art and Protest Are Forms of Political Thought'"

The Guardian

In interview, Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) talks about the work behind his first New York show, Black Vessel, and how white supremacy threatens vital cultural institutions.

"Two World Premieres by Third Coast Percussion at BGSU New Music Festival"

I Care If You Listen

Chicago-based performing group Third Coast Percussion presented an evening of music including a world premiere by composer Augusta Read Thomas (Music).

"Talking Art and About Training: My Invitation to Catherine Sullivan and Pope.L"

NAD Now

In conversation, Pope.L, Catherine Sullivan, and Jessica Stockholder (All in Visual Arts) discuss their work, race, and psychoanalysis.

"Accepting Parenting"

The Point Magazine

Agnes Callard (Philosophy) writes about parenting as part of series on public philosophy.

"Academy Museum Names Historian of Black Cinema as the New Chief Artistic Officer"

Los Angeles Times

Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) will join the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as chief artistic and programming officer.

"Prof. Martha C. Nussbaum to Address Animal Rights in Humanities Day Keynote"

UChicago News

During her Humanities Day keynote address, Martha Nussbaum (Philosophy) proposed a new ethical and legal approach to protect animals.

"Announcing the 2020 CHIRBy Awards Shortlist"

Chicago Review of Books

Two Menus by Rachel DeWoskin (English Language and Literature) and So Forth by Rosanna Warren (Romance Languages and Literatures) have been named finalists for the Chicago Review of Books CHIRBy Awards.

"Commentary: Why We Demand More Than the Broken Construct of ‘Diversity’"

Chicago Tribune

In op-ed, Adrienne Brown (English Language and Literature) and Eve Ewing discuss the deep-rooted issue of racism in educational institutaions.

"Mobile U of C Art Exhibit Aims to 'Get Out the Vote' in 2020 Election"

ABC 7

Christine Mehring (Art History) discusses the University's collaboraiton with artist Jenny Holzer.

"Should The People Rule?"

Night Owls

Watch Matthew Landauer and Agnes Callard (Philosophy) in conversation as part of Night Owls series.