The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"Our Love-Hate Relationship with Gimmicks"

The New Yorker

Profile of Sianne Ngai (English Language and Literature) explores her influential writing on the aesthetics of gimmicks.

"Claudia Brittenham: Asynchronous Classes"

Remote Humanities

Claudia Brittenham (Art History) discusses her experice teaching asynchronous online courses during COVID-19.

"Theaster Gates and the Shapes of Black History"

Hyperallergic

Theaster Gates: Black Vessel, a new solo exhibit by Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) highlights unacknowledged and under-recognized histories of Black culture in America.

"Opinion: Racist Lies About America Don't Hold Up"

Cincinnati Enquirer

Op-ed includes commentary from Mitchell Jackson (Creative Writing) on racism and white supremacy in the United States.

"Una Traición Más Alta: Contemporary Mexican Poets, II"

Tupelo Quarterly

Feature on contemporary Mexican poets includes poem translated by Rachel Galvin (English Language and Literature).

"ECHO Game Brings Students Together—and Keeps Them Safe"

UChicago News

New alternate reality game ECHO, co created by Patrick Jagoda (English Language and Literature) welcomes new and returning students to the greater UChicago community while keeping them safe during an unprecedented pandemic.

"UChicago Scholars Expand Digital Dictionaries of South Asia, Middle East"

UChicago News

Gary A. Tubb (South Asian Languages and Civilizations) and James Nye spearhead a major expansion of the Digital Dictionaries of South Asia.

"I Don’t Want You to ‘Believe’ Me. I Want You to Listen."

The New York Times

In opinion piece, Agnes Callard (Philosophy) discusses solidarity, secrecy, victimhood, and belief.

"Professor Martha Feldman Named Honorary Member of the AMS, Siavash Sabetrohani Receives Travel Grant"

UChicago Department of Music

Martha Feldman (Music) has been honored for her contributions to the study of early modern music and prodigious contributions to music scholarship.

"Torturing Geniuses"

The Point Magazine

Agnes Callard (English Language and Literature) writes about Netflix miniseries Queen's Gambit and the trouble with the "genius" label.

"Mia Khimm Joins The Joyce Foundation as Culture Program Director"

UChicago Department of Art History

Department of Art History alumna Mia Khimm (AM’09) will advance The Joyce Foundation’s culture grantmaking strategy to support BIPOC-led organizations and artists in the Chicago area and beyond.