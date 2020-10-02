"ROBERT BIRD (1969–2020)"

Art Forum

Obituary remembers Robert Bird (Slavic Languages and Literatures), renowned scholar of Russian and Soviet modernism and leading authority on the films of Andrei Tarkovsky.

"True or False? What a UChicago Linguist Will Look for During the Presidential Debates"

UChicago News

Chris Kennedy (Linguistics) discusses Trump’s attitude toward truth, and what the debates say about the state of our national politics.

"UChicago Scholar Finds Unexpected Kinship in Jane Austen’s Works"

UChicago News

In her new book Austen Years, Rachel Cohen (English Language and Literature) processes grief and life transitions through writing.

"Art 50 2020: Chicago’s Artists’ Artists"

New City

Theaster Gates, William Pope.L, and Jessica Stockholder (Visual Arts) listed in New City Art 50's Hall of Fame.

"‘Spinning Home Movies’ Returns Thursday With an Original Composition from avery r. young"

Block Club Chicago

The series' second season continues the South Side Home Movie Project's months-long collaboration with Chicago musicians to soundtrack local amateur films.

"Renowned Artist Jenny Holzer to Debut Project at UChicago Using Augmented Reality"

UChicago News

New public art commission by artist and alumna Jenny Holzer (EX’74), YOU BE MY ALLY, will premiere Oct. 5 on the UChicago campus and worldwide through a web-based augmented reality app.

"The Sports Hero was Redefined on May 25, 2020"

Esquire

Mitchell S. Jackson (Creative Writing) examines sports heroes in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"Flush With New Success, Black Art Stars Are Reinvesting Their Windfalls in the Next Generation in Ways That Could Permanently Reshape the Art World"

ArtNews

Article on residencies established by Black artists for artists of color mentions Black Artists Retreat co-founded by Theaster Gates (Visual Arts).

"How TCM and the 'Women Make Film' Documentarian are Trying to Change the Film Canon"

Entertainment Weekly

New 14-part documentary Women Make Film and accompanying programming on Turner Classic Movies, co-hosted by Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies), features 100 films from women filmmakers across six continents.

"Mental Traveler"

LA Review of Books

Excerpt from Mental Traveler: A Father, a Son, and a Journey Through Schizophrenia, a memoir by W. J. T. Mitchell (English Language and Literature).

"Khalid Lyamlahy reviews Arab Modernism as World Cinema"

Critical Inquiry

Khalid Lyamlahy (Romance Languages and Literatures) reviews Peter Limbrick's "original and fruitful" new book Arab Modernism as World Cinema: The Films of Moumen Smihi.



"Agnes Callard on Aspiration"

The Library of Economics and Liberty

Agnes Callard (Philosophy) discusses personal values, transformation, and her book Aspirations: The Agency of Becoming.

"More ‘Lip Service,’ or is This a Real Moment of Change for Inclusion in Chicago Arts and Culture?"

Chicago Tribune

Article on ethnic representation in Chicago's art scene quotes Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) and Kamilah Rashied, director of education at UChicago's Court Theater.