"Austen Years,’ a Memoir Best Read by Jane Austen Fans, Might Yet Create New Ones"

The Philidelphia Inquirer

Review of Austen Years: A Memoir in Five Novels by Rachel Cohen (English Language and Literature).

"Snapchat Team Up With Six Black Artists Including Theaster Gates in Honour of the 57th Anniversary of the March on Washington"

FAD Magazine

To encourage mask-wearing as a symbol of protest and self-expression, Snapchat has commissioned six Black artists to design augmented reality face lenses, including Theaster Gates (Visual Arts), Laci Jordan, No Kings, Chelsea Alexander, Mikel Patrick Avery and Marcio Lima.

"Stephanie Soileau, AB’98"

UChicago Magazine

In a Q and A, Stephanie Soileau (Creative Writing) discusses books that changed her life, alternative professions, and what she learned at UChicago.

"Novelist Mitchell S Jackson: ‘Where do I Write? Hell, Anywhere the Words Strike me’"

iNews

Mitchell S. Jackson (Creative Writing) talks about his writing style and favorite authors in a Q and A.

"A Q&A with Pope.L, the Artist Behind the Latest Aspen Art Museum ‘Takeover’ in the Aspen Times"

The Aspen Times

In a Q and A, William Pope.L (Visual Arts) discusses his newest project and the role of public art.

"Art Supply Companies Contend with Racism as ‘Flesh Tones’ Come Under Scrutiny"

Art News

W.J.T. Mitchell (English Language and Literature) discusses pigment, "flesh tones," and normative whiteness in art practice.

"‘Blazing Saddles’: HBO Max Includes TCM Notice To Provide Context For Mel Brooks’ Western Spoof"

Deadline

Jacqueline Najuma Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) provides social context to the 1974 Cleavon Little-Gene Wilder comedy Blazing Saddles in introduction on HBO Max.

"Top 7 Booths to See at UNTITLED, ART"

FAD Magazine

Group exhibit including the work of Jessica Stockholder (Visual Arts) listed as a must see at the "world’s first virtual reality art fair" UNTITLED, ART.

"Gimme More: On Sianne Ngai’s “Theory of the Gimmick”"

LA Review of Books

Review of Theory of the Gimmick: Aesthetic Judgment and Capitalist Form the latest book from Sianne Ngai (English Language and Literature).

"5 New Works of Fiction by Chicago Authors"

Chicago Tribune

Stephanie Soileau (Creative Writing) debuts a collection of stories Last One Out Shut Off the Lights.

"Open Sheds Used for What?: College Alumna Twins Curate Citywide Art Installation"

Art History News

Alumni from the Departments of Art History and Visual Arts create rotating installation aimed at activating and intervening in unoccupied open spaces in the city