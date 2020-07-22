"Lit 50: Who Really Books In Chicago 2020"

NewCity Lit

Creative Writing's Srikanth (Chicu) Reddy, Mitchell S. Jackson, Rachel DeWoskin, Ben Austen, and Ling Ma join list of Chicago's top contributors to the world of literature.

"The Resurgence of a Japanese Literary Master"

Metropolis Magazine

Michael Bourdaghs (East Asian Languages and Civilizations) discusses the complicated political legacy of Japanese author Yukio Mishima.



"Shimmering Images"

Critical Inquiry

Nicole Morse (PhD'18) reviews Eliza Steinbock's Shimmering Images: Trans Cinema, Embodiment, and the Aesthetics of Change.

"South Side Home Movie Projects Produces New Film Series with Chicago Musicians, Gives New Life to Film Archive"

ABC Chicago

South Side Home Movie Project and local musicians fuse original soundtracks and soundscape with segments of the film archive to create a brand new live summer series.

"Looking at Epic Poetry Through 21st-Century Eyes"

The New York Times

Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer (Philosophy) discusses her new translation of Virgil's "Aeneid" and the relationship between epic poetry and national mythmaking.

"The Consolations of Jane Austen"

The New York Times

Review of Austen Years: A Memoir in Five Novels a new book by Rachel Cohen (English Language and Literature).

"Should We Cancel Aristotle?"

The New York Times

In op-ed, Agnes Callard (Philosophy) considers Aristotle's legacy and the nature of free speech.

"Living Through Turbulent Times with Jane Austen"

The New Yorker

Rachel Cohen (English Language and Literature) writes about returning to the novels of Jane Austen during times of uncertainty.

"The Power of Touch: When my Son Visited in Lockdown, We Couldn't Hug. It was a Reminder of the Saddest Truth"

The Guardian

Mitchell S. Jackson (Creative Writing) pens essay on parenting during quarantine for⁦ The Guardian’s "Power of Touch" series.

"Op-Ed: Bias Against African American English Speakers is a Pillar of Systemic Racism"

LA Times

Sharese King (Linguistics) co-authors op-ed on racism and prejudice against African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

"How an Alternate Reality Game Helped Build Community During the Pandemic"

UChicago News

Alternate reality game "A Labyrinth," co-directed by Patrick Jagoda (English Language and Literature), offers a model for new media in an age of social distancing.

"Chicago Center for Contemporary Composition's Grossman Ensemble Releases Debut Album, FOUNTAIN OF TIME"

Broadway World

On Friday, August 21, 2020, The Chicago Center for Contemporary Composition's (CCCC) Grossman Ensemble founded by Augusta Read Thomas (Music) will release its debut album, Fountain of Time.

"Preserving Buddhist Treasures in Afghanistan"

Al Jazeera

Gil Stein (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) discusses efforts to protect and document Buddhist relics at the National Museum of Afghanistan.

"The Surprisingly Deep—and Often Troubling—History of ‘Social Distancing’"

Time Magazine

PhD student Lily Scherlis (English Language and Literature) discusses the origins and evolution of the term social distancing.

"Publish and Perish"

The Point Magazine

As part of an ongoing series on public philosophy, Agnes Callard (Philosophy) explores what's wrong with today's academic writing.