Five Artists For This Moment

T Magazine, The New York Times

William Pope.L (Visual Arts) named "a defining artist of a turbulent time" in list of esteemed Black American creators making work that responds to violence against the Black body.

Why We Can't Turn Away From 'Gone With The Wind'

CNN

Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) considers the importance of continuing to examine "Gone with the Wind" as an expression of white supremacy in popular culture.

Juneteenth: A Primer

Harper's Bazaar

Mitchell S. Jackson (Creative Writing) details the history and national importance of Juneteenth.

Writ­ing Out of Our Minds

Jewish Book Council

Rachel DeWoskin (English Language and Literature) pens essay on fiction as a form of escape for both writers and readers during times of uncertainty and disorder.

Signs of The Americas

New Books Network

On podcast, Edgar Garcia (English Language and Literature) talks about his newest book, Signs of the Americas: A Poetics of Pictography, Hieroglyphs and Khipu.

Theaster Gates & The Black Monks Connect Chicago House to Spiritual Jazz With Furthermore

Fact Magazine

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) and The Black Monks combine Chicago's legacies of house music and jazz in the Futhermore album.

Exquisite Bird: UChicago Composers Collaboratively Create New Work

UChicago Music News

Listen to "Exquisite Bird," a collaborative work by UChicago composers that was inspired by Wassily Kandinsky's painting "The Bird" and dedicated to Anthony Cheung (Music).

What to Read, Listen to And Watch to Learn About Institutional Racism

PBS News Hour

Latest book by C. Riley Snorton (English Language and Literature), Black on Both Sides: A Racial History of Trans Identity, included in list about institutional racism.

Gimmicks Might Be The Key to Understanding Capitalism

The Nation

In her new book, The Theory of the Gimmick, Sianne Ngai (English Language and Literature) discusses how aesthetic categories shape labor, value, and everyday experience.

Should We Be More Pessimistic?

The New York Times

Agnes Callard (Philosophy) quoted in piece about the benefits of pessimism.

Twelve Minutes And a Life

Runner's World

In essay, Mitchell S. Jackson (Creative Writing) recounts the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the history of running as a pastime, and how it has failed Black America.

Confinement Motet

The Poetry Project

Jennifer Scappettone (English Language and Literature) discusses her latest project, "Confinement Motet," a multichannel sound piece made by overlaying improvised readings.

Augusta Read Thomas offers 'Hope and Solidarity'

Hyde Park Herald

"Fanfare of Hope and Solidarity," a new composition by Augusta Read Thomas (Music) inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, delivers affirming and hopeful notes.

How to Politicize The Classroom

The Point Magazine

Agnes Callard (Philosophy) asks what a professor's role is in addressing students' ethical questions within the classroom.

The Professor of Gimmicks

The Chronicle of Higher Education

Profile of Sianne Ngai (English Language and Literature) discusses her newest book, The Theory of the Gimmick, and her role within and outside the academy.

‘Gone With the Wind’ Returns to HBO Max With a Few Additions

The New York Times

Introduction from Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) to preface Gone With the Wind on HBO Max.

Amanda Shubert reviews Playful Visions

Critical Inquiry

Amanda Shubert (PhD '19) reviews Playful Visions, about optical toys and the emergence of children's media culture.

How Are You? It's So Nice Outside Today; A Great Day For Our Show On Small Talk

Connecticut Public Radio

On an episode of "The Colin McEnroe Show," Agnes Callard (Philosophy) helps to ask what small talk is and its function within our lives.