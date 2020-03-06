Media Mentions: March 2020
The Multiple Meanings of “Trad Music”
UChicago Magazine
Aileen Dillane (PhD '09) explores the shifting identity of being Irish across the globe and in Chicago through the lens of ethnomusicology.
Chinese Artworks Share Thoughtful Approach to Uncommon Materials
WTTW
Experience a wideo walk through and review of "The Allure of Matter," co-curated by Wu Hung (Art History).
Riotous Rondels: Daniel Borzutzky’s Lake Michigan and Jose-Luis Moctezuma’s Place-Discipline
The Chicago Reader
Edgar Garcia (English Language and Literature) reviews works of two Chicago poets.
How Tech Has Impacted Archaeologists’ Hunt For Long-Lost Civilizations
Digital Trends
Gil Stein (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) explains how archeology quickly incorporates new technologies into the field.
The Game Changers
UChicago Magazine
Patrick Jagoda (English Language and Literature) guides students in examining the storytelling power of video games, bringing new media into humanistic inquiry.
Researchers Use AI to Translate Text Found on Ancient Clay Tablets
TNW Neural
Susanne Paulus (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) discusses using machine learning to translate ancient clay tablets.
Advisory Council to Manage Curation, Programming for $30 Million Ebony/Jet Photo Archive
The Chicago Sun Times
Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) joins Advisory Council to preserve Ebony/Jet's historic archive.
The Lives And Legacies of Best Actress Oscar Winners
UChicago Magazine
"Best Actress: The History of Oscar-Winning Women," a new book by Stephen Tapert (AM '02) celebrates the leading ladies who reshaped Hollywood.
Calligraphy as a Part of ‘The Allure of Matter’
Hyde Park Herald
MAPH student Conghao Tian demonstrates the traditional Chinese art of calligraphy for "The Allure of Matter" exhibition.
Theaster Gates And The Abstract Gospel of The Black Monks
The Vinyl Factory
Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) discusses The Black Monks, a music project that weaves together site- and situation-specific improvisations out of the words and sounds of Black music.
Ten
UChicago Magazine
Read an excerpt of "The Hundreds," co-authored by Lauren Berlant (English Language and Literature).
VRC Launches Collection With Hyde Park Art Center
UChicago Art History News
The Visual Resources Center has launched a new collection on the LUNA database, which features selections from the Hyde Park Art Center exhibition archive.
Sandbox Modernism
The Chicago Review
Patrick Morrissey (Creative Writing) writes about child's play.
Out of The Waiting Room of History: Ritwik Ghatak’s Cinema of Partition
LA Review of Books
Swagato Chakravorty (AM '11) explores Ritwik Ghatak's impact on the film industry.
The Controversial 1959 Film That Could Only Have Been Made in Hyde Park
UChicago Magazine
Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) discusses the "knowing and caustic view of Hyde Park" presented in "The Cry of Jazz."
The End Is Coming
The Point Magazine
Agnes Callard (Philosophy) discusses the impact of COVID-19 and the role of humanists.
UChicago Presents to Serve Up a Rich, Deep And Varied 77th Season
Chicago Classical Review
Highlights of the upcoming 2020-2021 UChicago Presents season.
Ordinary Poetry
UChicago Magazine
In Q and A, Lauren Berlant (English Language and Literature) discusses her collaborative project, "The Hundreds."
Unique Art Exhibit Debuts on University of Chicago Campus
WBBM News Radio
Listen to the review of 'The Allure of Matter,' co-curated by Wu Hung (Art History).
Andrew Ollett, Language of the Snakes: Prakrit, Sanskrit, and the Language Order of Premodern India
New Books network
Listen to Andrew Ollett (South Asian Languages and Civilizations) discuss the importance of Prakrit and his book, "Language of the Snakes."
Soundtrack Your Commute With These Playlists From The 95th Station DJ Booth
WTTW
Hear a playlist of music from the 95th Station DJ Booth, an art installation from Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) and the CTA.
Why The Indian Namaste is Going Viral
OZY
Article draws on work of Wendy Dolinger (South Asian Languages and Civilizations) to investigate why the Indian namaste is gaining popularity during COVID-19.