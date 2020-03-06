The Multiple Meanings of “Trad Music”

UChicago Magazine

Aileen Dillane (PhD '09) explores the shifting identity of being Irish across the globe and in Chicago through the lens of ethnomusicology.

Chinese Artworks Share Thoughtful Approach to Uncommon Materials

WTTW

Experience a wideo walk through and review of "The Allure of Matter," co-curated by Wu Hung (Art History).

Riotous Rondels: Daniel Borzutzky’s Lake Michigan and Jose-Luis Moctezuma’s Place-Discipline

The Chicago Reader

Edgar Garcia (English Language and Literature) reviews works of two Chicago poets.

How Tech Has Impacted Archaeologists’ Hunt For Long-Lost Civilizations

Digital Trends

Gil Stein (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) explains how archeology quickly incorporates new technologies into the field.

The Game Changers

UChicago Magazine

Patrick Jagoda (English Language and Literature) guides students in examining the storytelling power of video games, bringing new media into humanistic inquiry.

Researchers Use AI to Translate Text Found on Ancient Clay Tablets

TNW Neural

Susanne Paulus (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) discusses using machine learning to translate ancient clay tablets.

Advisory Council to Manage Curation, Programming for $30 Million Ebony/Jet Photo Archive

The Chicago Sun Times

Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) joins Advisory Council to preserve Ebony/Jet's historic archive.

The Lives And Legacies of Best Actress Oscar Winners

UChicago Magazine

"Best Actress: The History of Oscar-Winning Women," a new book by Stephen Tapert (AM '02) celebrates the leading ladies who reshaped Hollywood.

Calligraphy as a Part of ‘The Allure of Matter’

Hyde Park Herald

MAPH student Conghao Tian demonstrates the traditional Chinese art of calligraphy for "The Allure of Matter" exhibition.

Theaster Gates And The Abstract Gospel of The Black Monks

The Vinyl Factory

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) discusses The Black Monks, a music project that weaves together site- and situation-specific improvisations out of the words and sounds of Black music.

Ten

UChicago Magazine

Read an excerpt of "The Hundreds," co-authored by Lauren Berlant (English Language and Literature).

VRC Launches Collection With Hyde Park Art Center

UChicago Art History News

The Visual Resources Center has launched a new collection on the LUNA database, which features selections from the Hyde Park Art Center exhibition archive.

Sandbox Modernism

The Chicago Review

Patrick Morrissey (Creative Writing) writes about child's play.

Out of The Waiting Room of History: Ritwik Ghatak’s Cinema of Partition

LA Review of Books

Swagato Chakravorty (AM '11) explores Ritwik Ghatak's impact on the film industry.

The Controversial 1959 Film That Could Only Have Been Made in Hyde Park

UChicago Magazine

Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) discusses the "knowing and caustic view of Hyde Park" presented in "The Cry of Jazz."

The End Is Coming

The Point Magazine

Agnes Callard (Philosophy) discusses the impact of COVID-19 and the role of humanists.

UChicago Presents to Serve Up a Rich, Deep And Varied 77th Season

Chicago Classical Review

Highlights of the upcoming 2020-2021 UChicago Presents season.

Ordinary Poetry

UChicago Magazine

In Q and A, Lauren Berlant (English Language and Literature) discusses her collaborative project, "The Hundreds."

Unique Art Exhibit Debuts on University of Chicago Campus

WBBM News Radio

Listen to the review of 'The Allure of Matter,' co-curated by Wu Hung (Art History).

Andrew Ollett, Language of the Snakes: Prakrit, Sanskrit, and the Language Order of Premodern India

New Books network

Listen to Andrew Ollett (South Asian Languages and Civilizations) discuss the importance of Prakrit and his book, "Language of the Snakes."

Soundtrack Your Commute With These Playlists From The 95th Station DJ Booth

WTTW

Hear a playlist of music from the 95th Station DJ Booth, an art installation from Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) and the CTA.

Why The Indian Namaste is Going Viral

OZY

Article draws on work of Wendy Dolinger (South Asian Languages and Civilizations) to investigate why the Indian namaste is gaining popularity during COVID-19.