By Rivky Mondal

September 29, 2025

This October, the annual public showcase of the humanities at the University of Chicago will take on a new life. Now in its 45th year, UChicago’s annual celebration of research and teaching across the arts and humanities will feature a broader range of speakers by partnering with Chicago Humanities, bringing an array of humanistic thinkers and makers in dialogue with UChicago faculty. UChicago Arts & Humanities Day, hosted by the Division of the Arts & Humanities, will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, with more than two dozen lectures, symposia, and exhibitions, from 10am until 8pm.

The partnership builds on a tradition of faculty-led lectures and tours that have long been the hallmark of Humanities Day—events which will remain free and open to all—while adding a slate of dynamic dialogues between UChicago scholars and writers, actors, artists, and public intellectuals from across the cultural spectrum. Together, they will highlight how the deep, passionate thinking of the humanities animates the topics and trends that shape our world.

“Arts & Humanities Day will create even more opportunities for the public to engage with the innovative and capacious research and teaching of UChicago’s faculty in humanistic fields,” said Deborah Nelson, Dean of the Division of the Arts & Humanities. “We're especially excited to partner with Chicago Humanities to showcase the ways in which scholars and practitioners in the arts and humanities have such a profound influence on our individual and collective lives.”

A legacy of impact

Since its founding in 1980, Humanities Day has offered audiences the chance to experience firsthand the research of UChicago faculty. Every year, scholars bring questions and materials from their classrooms to public audiences, showing how the humanities illuminate everything from ancient philosophy to contemporary social media. The conversations across humanistic fields—philosophy, visual art, linguistics, literature, music, and others—have long served as touchstones for audiences who share a love of big ideas, life-changing art, and cultural inquiry.

Highlights from the 2025 program

This October’s lineup combines both new collaborations and continuity with previous years. Highlights of the ticketed events in partnership with Chicago Humanities include:

Artist and author Sally Mann talks with UChicago artist and professor Laura Letinsky about the challenges and pleasures of the creative process. Time and place: Oct 18, 2025, 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm CT at Ida Noyes Hall (Max P .Cinema) Buy tickets here



talks with about the challenges and pleasures of the creative process. Dean Deborah Nelson and Freakonomics co-author Stephen J. Dubner mark the 25th anniversary of the bestselling book with a conversation on conveying the impact of specialized academic knowledge to broader audiences. Time and place: Oct 18, 2025, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm CT at Mandel Hall in the Reynolds Club Buy tickets here



mark the 25th anniversary of the bestselling book with a conversation on conveying the impact of specialized academic knowledge to broader audiences. Assistant Professor of Music Paula Clare Harper joins Harvard’s Stephanie Burt —known for her wildly popular Taylor Swift course—for a lively discussion on the makings of a pop star, fandom, and viral, popular music. Time and place: Oct 18, 2025, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm CT at Ida Noyes Hall Buy tickets here



joins —known for her wildly popular Taylor Swift course—for a lively discussion on the makings of a pop star, fandom, and viral, popular music. Actor and comedian Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation, The Last of Us) will talk craft and creativity with Leslie Bauxbaum , Associate Professor of the Practice in the Arts, followed by a woodworking demonstration and book giveaway. Time and place: Oct 18, 2025, 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm CT, Rockefeller Memorial Chapel Buy tickets here

(Parks and Recreation, The Last of Us) will talk craft and creativity with , Associate Professor of the Practice in the Arts, followed by a woodworking demonstration and book giveaway.

In addition, UChicago faculty and curators will present lectures and exhibitions that are free and open to all (registration required) throughout the day. Highlights include:

Steven Rings (Music), following last year’s audience favorite, will explore the instrument that creates “breathing room” in Dylan’s songs, the harmonica, and how fans might better understand the non-verbal eloquence in so much of Dylan’s songwriting. Time and place: Oct 18, 2025 , 11:15 am - 12:15 pm CT, Ida Noyes Hall Register here



(Music), following last year’s audience favorite, will explore the instrument that creates “breathing room” in Dylan’s songs, the harmonica, and how fans might better understand the non-verbal eloquence in so much of Dylan’s songwriting. Theaster Gates: Unto Thee . Exhibition and guided campus tour. The Smart Museum of Art presents Theaster Gates's (Visual Arts) first solo museum exhibition in his hometown of Chicago. Explore the exhibition—and join curators Vanja Malloy and Galina Mardilovich for a guided tour of architectural and campus spaces at the University of Chicago that have contributed to Theaster Gates's artistic practice. Time and place: Oct 18, 2025 , 10:00 am - 4:00 pm CT (Exhibition Hours); 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm CT (Guided Tour), Smart Museum of Art Lean more



. Exhibition and guided campus tour. The Smart Museum of Art presents Theaster Gates's (Visual Arts) first solo museum exhibition in his hometown of Chicago. Explore the exhibition—and join curators Vanja Malloy and Galina Mardilovich for a guided tour of architectural and campus spaces at the University of Chicago that have contributed to Theaster Gates's artistic practice. Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) will speak on the South Side Home Project, which for 20 years has preserved the rich history of home movies created by Chicago's South Side residents. Time and place: Oct 18, 2025 , 5:15 pm - 6:15 pm CT, Ida Noyes Hall Register here



(Cinema and Media Studies) will speak on the South Side Home Project, which for 20 years has preserved the rich history of home movies created by Chicago's South Side residents.

UChicago’s global and local cultural footprint

The expanded Arts & Humanities Day reflects UChicago’s role as a leader in humanistic research and teaching, a vibrant hub for the arts, and an intellectual and cultural steward in the city, contributing faculty expertise and eclectic passions to public conversations while engaging communities across the city. The event coincides with other major happenings on campus, including Theaster Gates’s new exhibition, the UChicago Year of Games kick-off symposium, and Open House Chicago.

Join the conversation

Explore the campus and culture of UChicago on October 18, 2025. See the full schedule and reserve your spot here: humanitiesday.uchicago.edu.