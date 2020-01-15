The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

What Makes Pope.L's Art Endure? (It's Not the Famous Crawls)

New York Times

Group of exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art highlight "weirdest and best" works of William Pope.L (Visual Arts).

Shattered Buddhist Statues Restored with help from the OI

UChicago News

Gil Stein (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) and UChicago's Oriental Institute help restore rare Buddhist statues from as early as the 6th century.

Andrei Pop Reviews A History of Art History

Critical Inquiry

Andrei Pop (Art History) reviews Christopher Wood's "A History of Art History."

Chicago's Classical Scene has Grammy Magic, mojo that Comes from a Group of Creative Women on the City's New Music Scene

Chicago Tribune

The unique story of women at the helm of Chicago’s art music scene begins with Augusta Read Thomas (Music).

Martha Nussbaum Thinks the So-Called Retreat of Liberalism is an Academic fad

The Nation

Martha Nussbaum (Philosophy) discusses her book, "The Cosmopolitan Tradition," and argues the value of global citizenship.

Best of the Week

The Listener

Podcast on Elizabeth and Herman Melville featuring PhD student Adam Fales (English Language and Literature) has been selected as a "Best of the Week" by The Listener.

Pope.L: Crawl | ARTIST STORIES

MoMA Magazine

Watch William Pope.L (Visual Arts) revisit and reflect upon the site of his iconic 1991 New York City crawl.

U.S.-China Forum, Exhibition to Explore Chinese Contemporary art

UChicago News

On February 6, the U.S.-China Forum will examine how countries intersect and overlap through art, featuring an exhibition co-curated by Wu Hung (Art History).

‘Theaster Gates: Assembly Hall’ at the Walker; ‘Intention’ at Circa Gallery

MinnPost

"Assembly Hall," an exhibition by Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) that looks to reclaim, collect, conserve and share what others have cast aside.

‘Real Women Have Curves’ & ‘Zoot Suit’ Added to National Film Registry

Remezcla

Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) discusses the importance of amplifying marginalized cinematic voices and stories to fully reflect American society.

A Novel About Coping with the Fallout of a Deadly Infection from China

CNBC

A review of Severance, the 2018 novel by Ling Ma (English Language and Literature).

Culture Type Picks: 14 Best Black Art Books of 2019

Culture Type

Darby English (Art History) among list of Best Black Art Books of 2019 for Among Others: Blackness at MoMA.