Bartsch-Zimmer Earns Award for Classical Scholarship
Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer, the Helen A. Regenstein Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Classics, has received a Charles J. Goodwin Award of Merit for her book Persius: A Study in Food, Philosophy, and the Figural, published by the University of Chicago Press.
Richard Strier to Lead NEH Seminar
The National Endowment of the Humanities has made a grant Richard Strier to lead one of its summer seminars in July 2017. The three-week seminar, entitled “King Lear and Shakespeare Studies: A Seminar for College Teachers,” will allow university educators who instruct undergrads to study King Lear in depth at UChicago.
Humanists on Humanities Day: Suggestions from the Presenters
On Saturday, October 15th, Division of the Humanities faculty members will offer presentations at the annual Humanities Day. But you might find some faculty in the audience as well. We asked four presenters what Humanities Day sessions most interest them this year.
UChicago Receives $350K Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities
The grant will help prepare doctoral students in the Division of the Humanities, Divinity School, and the Department of History for diverse career trajectories.