Justin Steinberg Awarded NEH Fellowship
Professor in the Department of Romance Languages and Literatures awarded fellowship to pursue his research project on the simultaneous rise of legal procedure and realism in fourteenth-century Italian literature.
Transmedia Story Lab to Reframe Narratives of Chicago’s South Side
The Transmedia Story Lab (TSL) has been awarded a $110,000 grant to create a historical transmedia project that illustrates how a climate of structural violence has impacted the health and wellbeing of black adolescents on Chicago’s South Side.
College Student In Classics Earns Fellowship
Peggy Xu, AB’17, has been awarded the Lionel Pearson Fellowship from the Society for Classical Studies. The Pearson Fellowship is awarded annually to one student among nominees from Classics departments in the United States and Canada.
Bartsch-Zimmer Earns Award for Classical Scholarship
Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer, the Helen A. Regenstein Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Classics, has received a Charles J. Goodwin Award of Merit for her book Persius: A Study in Food, Philosophy, and the Figural, published by the University of Chicago Press.