Richard Strier to Lead NEH Seminar

The National Endowment of the Humanities has made a grant Richard Strier to lead one of its summer seminars in July 2017. The three-week seminar, entitled “King Lear and Shakespeare Studies: A Seminar for College Teachers,” will allow university educators who instruct undergrads to study King Lear in depth at UChicago.
November 28, 2016

