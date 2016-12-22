Richard Strier to Lead NEH Seminar

The National Endowment of the Humanities has made a grant Richard Strier to lead one of its summer seminars in July 2017. The three-week seminar, entitled “King Lear and Shakespeare Studies: A Seminar for College Teachers,” will allow university educators who instruct undergrads to study King Lear in depth at UChicago.
