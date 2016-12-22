Richard Strier to Lead NEH Seminar

The National Endowment of the Humanities has made a grant Richard Strier to lead one of its summer seminars in July 2017. The three-week seminar, entitled “King Lear and Shakespeare Studies: A Seminar for College Teachers,” will allow university educators who instruct undergrads to study King Lear in depth at UChicago.
November 28, 2016

Pages

Recent Tweets

Events

    1. Yiddish Tish
    2. Monday Jan. 30
       11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
    3. Classics Quad
    1. Jordan Skornik - 'Clarifying the Literary Vision and Limitations of Jeremiah 36 as a Guide to the Nature of the Bible's Prophetic Literature'
    2. Monday Jan. 30
       4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
    3. Swift Hall, Room 106
    1. Unlimited Ink: On Matter and Drawriting
    2. Monday Jan. 30
       5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
    3. Foster Hall, Room 103
    1. Poetry Reading by Aditi Machado
    2. Tuesday Jan. 31
       6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
    3. Logan Center, Seminar Terrace 801
  5. More