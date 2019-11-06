The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"A New Kind of Aria"

Santa Fe Reporter

Review of “Sweet Potato Kicks the Sun,” a new opera composed by Augusta Read Thomas (Music), featuring acclaimed YouTube beatboxer Nicole Paris.

"Scholar Explores Overlapping Worlds of Black and Trans Communities"

UChicago News

C. Riley Snorton (English Language and Literature) draws from black studies, queer theory, and trans theory to create a new vocabulary.

"Wives and Their Authors: Elizabeth and Herman Melville, Literary Labor, and Women's Work"

C19 Podcast

PhD Student Adam Fales (English Language and Literature) examines the myth of the Great Author versus the reality of a support system.

"Strong Language"

UChicago Magazine

Lenore Grenoble and Ming Xiang (Linguistics) examine the impact of youth internet culture on regional languages in the Republic of Sakha.

"Alternate Reality Game Sparks Innovative Student Ideas About Climate Change"

UChicago News

“Terrarium,” co-developed by Patrick Jagoda (English Language and Literature) encourages incoming students to communicate and propose solutions combatting climate change.

"Kenneth Warren, Eve Ewing Talked 1919 Race Riots and Black Literature"

Free Spirit Media

Kenneth Warren (English Literature and Language) and Eve Ewing discuss Chicago’s history of racial violence and the long-term impact of the 1919 race riots on Black literature and culture.

"Jacqueline Stewart's Five Favorite Films"

Rotten Tomatoes

Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) discusses her five favorite films, how she fell in love with cinema, and what hosting Turner Classic Movies has been like so far.

"Sabrina Negri Reviews From Grain to Pixel"

Critical Inquiry

Cinema and Media Studies alumna Sabrina Negri (PhD’17) reviews Giovanna Fossati’s From Grain to Pixel: The Archival Life of Film in Transition, discussing how the development of new technologies affects the world of cinema.

"U.S. Academic: Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk Had Strong Support Base at University of Chicago"

Radio Prague International

William Nickell (Slavic Languages and Literatures) discusses the UChicago tradition of Czech academic inquiry and the city’s unique Czech roots on the 80th Moravian Day.