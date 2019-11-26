The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"Why Chasing The Good Life Is Holding Us Back, With Lauren Berlant (Ep. 35)"

UChicago News

Lauren Berlant (English Language and Literature) explains why the idea of the "good life" and the presidency of Donald Trump have shattered our connections and sense of belonging.

"Witness and Event: Julia Phillips Interviewed by Brandon Sward"

BOMB Magazine

Julia Phillips (Visual Arts) explores fragmentation and perspective through sound in new solo exhibition,“Fake Truth.”

"Martha Nussbaum Respects The Cynic-Stoic Tradition—But She's Ready to Correct It"

America: The Jesuit Review

The newest book from Martha Nussbaum (Philosophy), The Cosmopolitan Tradition, calls for a re-thinking of the “cosmic city” and proposes an international community that’s open to all.

"Kimberly Peirce Reflects on How UChicago Shaped Her Filmmaking Career"

UChicago News

Boys Don’t Cry director Kimberley Peirce (AB’90) discusses Lauren Berlant’s influence on her career as a filmmaker.

"Preservation Awards to be Bestowed by AIMA at Annual Conference"

Broadcasting Cable

Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) and the South Side Home Movie Project received the 2019 Ray Edmondson Advocacy Award from the Association of Moving Image Archivists for their work collecting, preserving, and exhibiting home movies from Chicago’s South Side.

"'What kind of music / can you put a hole through': Rachel Galvin's Civilian Poetic"

Poetry International

Elevated Threat Level by Rachel Galvin (English Language and Literature) crosses boundaries typically dividing contemporary poetry, challenging readers to explore how we understand the present.

"Red Bull Music Festival is Celebrating Art With Impact in Chicago"

Rolling Out Magazine

Black Monastic, curated by Theaster Gates (Visual Arts), highlights Chicago artists during the Red Bull Music Festival.

"Famous For Crawling Up Broadway In A Superman Suit, Pope.L Brings His Politically-Charged Absurdist Art To MoMA"

Forbes Magazine

The Museum of Modern Art features a new retrospective of the work of William Pope.L (Visual Arts).

"Black Art Has Its Moment, Finally"

The Philadelphia Tribune

Artists like William Pope.L (Visual Arts) laid the groundwork for the greatness repeatedly asserted in Black art throughout the 2010s.