"For University of Chicago’s Jacqueline Stewart, Turner Classic Movies is a Teaching Moment"

Chicago Tribune

Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) discusses her new role as the host of "Silent Sunday Nights" at Turner Classic Movies.

"To Understand Today’s Global Data Economy, Look to the Middle Ages"

The Washington Post

In op-ed, Benjamin Saltzman (English Language and Literature) draws parallels between omniscience of our digital age and medieval beliefs about an all-knowing God.

"September 2019 Micro-Reviews"

Kenyon Review

Review of Oliverio Girondo's Decals, co-translated by Rachel Galvin (English Language and Literature).

"Prada to Open Prada Mode During Frieze Week Including Installation by Theaster Gates"

Fad Magazine

Theaster Gates (Visual Art) will present a new chapter of "Black Image Corporation" as part of Prada Mode London.

"Film 50: Chicago’s Screen Gems 2019"

NewCity

Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) listed among NewCity's top names in film.

"The Politics of Archaeology In Iraq With Christopher Woods (Ep. 31)"

UChicago News

On Big Brains podcast, Christopher Woods (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) explains how archaeological investment becomes a form of diplomacy.

"Half a Person"

The Point Magazine

Agnes Callard (Philosophy) pens essay on abortion, loss, and the work of Hilma af Klint.

"Jacqueline Stewart, TCM’s Newest Host, on Film Preservation, Representation"

PBS Chicago

Watch Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) discuss TCM, film preservation, and the value of silent films.

"‘Someone’s Got to Suffer’: Pope.L’s Group Crawl Takes Over Manhattan"

ARTnews

William Pope.L (Visual Arts) and 140 volunteers crawl 1.5 miles as part of newest performance piece, "Conquest."

"Theaster Gates Will Stage Chicago Show of Works by Black Artists From Beth Rudin DeWoody’s Collection"

ARTnews

Curated by Theaster Gates (Visual Arts), Beth Rudin DeWoody, and Laura Dvorkin,“In the Absence of Light: Gesture, Humor and Resistance in the Black Aesthetic” will include works by more than 20 black artists.