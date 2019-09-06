The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"Humanities Scholar Receives the 2019 Tagore Memorial Prize"

Humanities Division News

Dipesh Chakrabarty (South Asian Languages and Civilizations) has received the 2019 Tagore Memorial Prize from the Government of West Bengal for his collection of essays, The Crises of Civilization: Exploring Global and Planetary Histories.

"University of Chicago’s Department of Art History Announces $1 Million Endowment for Art Conservation Courses"

UChicago Arts

Gift from activist and philanthropist Suzanne Deal Booth brings conservation science to the forefront at UChicago.

"Burned Buildings Reveal Sacking of Ancient Turkish City 3,500 Years Ago"

UChicago News

OI-led excavation co-directed by David Schloen (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) discovers pottery, tools in historical city of Sam’al.

"UChicago Library Becomes Home to 2,700 Vintage Photographs by Vivian Maier"

UChicago News

Gift creates largest institutional collection of acclaimed photographer’s prints.

"The Devil’s Advocate’s Advocate"

The Point Magazine

Agnes Callard (Philosophy) argues against devil’s advocacy in the most recent column in series on public philosophy.

"A New History of African American Poetry"

UChicago Magazine

Lauri Ramey (AM’75, PhD’96) traces a 400-year literary legacy.

"Rachel DeWoskin Is Done with Likable Characters"

Chicago Magazine

Rachel DeWoskin (Creative Writing) discusses her novel, Banshee, and the erasure of female rage.

"From Lantern Slides to Racist Caricatures, the Walker Showcases Theaster Gates the Collector"

The Art Newspaper

New solo exhibition by Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) draws on vast collections of cast-off objects from Chicago’s South Side.

"In Highly Anticipated ‘White Negroes,’ Lauren Michele Jackson Offers Nuanced Critique of Cultural Appropriation"

Chicago Tribune

Article highlights forthcoming book by alum Lauren Michele Jackson (PhD'19).

"Kashmir’s New Status Could Bring Demographic Change, Drawing Comparisons to the West Bank"

The Washington Post

Rochona Majumdar (South Asian Languages and Civilizations) offers commentary on recent changes to Kashmir's legal status and the future of self-determination.

"Pope to Create 13 New Cardinals in October, Including Three Jesuits"

America Magazine

Pope Francis has named Alum Fr. Michael Czerny (PhD'78) as on of 13 new cardinals of the catholic Church.

"Episode 24 - Back to School"

Shelf Talking Podcast

Listen to Rachel DeWoskin (Creative Writing) read excerpts from her historical YA novel Someday We Will Fly.

"DJ Booth at 95th Red Line Station Offers More Than Free Music"

WTTW

The AESOP 95th DJ booth, created by Theaster Gates (Visual Arts), Rebuild Foundation, and the CTA, brings art, music, and community to the Red Line.