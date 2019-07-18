The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"What You Should be Reading and Listening to This Summer"

UChicago News

Faculty teaching award winners suggest their favorite music and books—from Borges to Bach.

"All That Heaven Allows: Robert Pippin and Tom Gunning Discuss the Work of Douglas Sirk"

The Critical Inquiry Podcast

Listen to Robert Pippin (Philosophy) and Tom Gunning (Cinema and Media Sudies) Douglass Sirk’s 1955 film All That Heaven Allows.

"Pope.L Wants You to Crawl Across New York With Him"

Hyperallergic

Renowned performance artist Pope.L (Visual Arts) is seeking more than 100 volunteers to participate in his largest performance yet.

"Spoiled Rich Kids"

The Point Magazine

Agnes Callard (Philosophy) writes on wealth, happiness, and "the normative equation" in the most recent column in series on public philosophy.

"A DJ Booth Brings Life to the CTA Station on 95th"

Chicago Tribune

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts), Rebuild Foundation, and CTA unveil AESOP (An Extended Song of Our People) - the latest addition to the Red Line station at 95th Street.

"The World’s Top 50 Thinkers 2019"

Prospect Magazine

Martha Nussbaum (Philosophy) nominated to list of top 50 thinkers of 2019.

"'Writ­ing Their Ways Toward Hope': Sur­viv­ing World War II in Shanghai"

Jewish Book Council

Rachel DeWoskin (Creative Writing) writes about the inspiration for her novel Someday We Will Fly and the power of books.

"Why Americans in Different Parts of the US Have Unique Ways of Speaking"

Medium

Salikoko Mufwene (Linguistics) discusses the effects of migration on English dialects in the US.

"Here’s What We Know About the 2019 Chicago Architecture Biennial so far"

The Architects Newspaper

Article highlights upcoming Chicago Biannale and project plans from Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) and other featured Chicago based artists.



"How, in These Times, Can We Reconcile 'Anger and Forgiveness'"

PopMatters

Review of Anger and Forgiveness by Martha Nussbaum (Philosophy).