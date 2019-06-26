The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"Academy Honors UChicago Scholar Who Identified Historic On-Screen Kiss"

UChicago News

Allyson Nadia Field (Cinema and Media Studies) has been named an Academy Film Scholar by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"Kenneth Northcott, UChicago Scholar, Translator, and Actor, 1922-2019"

Division of the Humanities News

A renowned scholar of Germanic studies, actor, and translator, Kenneth Northcott passed away June 4.

"Theaster Gates Makes Visible the Hidden Layers of Cities"

Hyperallergic

Article highlights latest exhibition by Theaster Gates (Visual Arts).

"How Tiananmen Square's 'Goddess of Democracy' Became a Symbol of Defiance"

UChicago News

Article on Tiananmen Square's 'Goddess of Democracy' discusses Remaking Beijing: Tiananmen Square and the Creation of a Political Space by Wu Hung (Art History).

"Ling Ma Wins 2019 Young Lions Fiction Award"

Literary Hub

Severence by Ling Ma (Creative Writing) has received an award from the New York Public Library.

"Lit 50: Who Really Books In Chicago 2019"

Newcity

Chicago Lit Salon co-organized by Augustus Rose (Creative Writing) listed among NewCity's Lit 50.

"Snaggletooth"

Film Threat

Review of Snaggletooth—now playing at Music Box Theater—directed by Collin Bishop (MAPH'04).

"LACMA Explores the Allure of Matter"

Ocula

New exhibition organized by Wu Hung (Art History) explores unconventional materials in contemporary Chinese Art.

"How America’s Earliest Films Were Based in Minstrelsy"

Chicago Tribune

Allyson Nadia Field (Cinema and Media Studies) discusses minstrelsy in America’s earliest films.

"Tamir Rice Memorial Rebuilt at Chicago Artist's Space"

The Art Newspaper

Gazebo dedicated to the late Tamir Rice has been temporarily rebuilt in Chicago by Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) and Stony Island Arts Bank.