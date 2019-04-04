The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"The 10 Best Colleges for English Majors 2019"

College Magazine

UChicago ranked among list of top schools for students interested in studying English.

"A Breathable Language: Oliverio Girondo and the Poetry of the Americas"

Los Angeles Review of Books

In-depth review of Oliverio Girondo's Decals: Complete Early Poems, cotranslated by Rachel Galvin (English Language and Literature).

"Tim Blake Nelson, Classics Nerd, Brings Socrates to the Stage"

The New Yorker

For his newest play, Socrates, Tim Blake Nelson looked to work and reading recommendations of Martha Nussbaum (Philosophy).

"From Housing to Activism, the Next Chicago Architecture Biennial Will Bring Global Issues to Chicago"

Metropolis

Yesomi Umolu (Visual Arts), artistic director of the upcoming Chicago Architecture Biennial, discusses the themes and narratives to be explored at this year’s event.

"Can Artist Theaster Gates Help Bridge a Town-Gown Divide?"

CityLab

CityLab examines Theaster Gates's (Visual Arts) architectural and academic influence on UChicago's Keller Center.

"Theaster Gates Turns 95th Street Red Line Station Into Hub For Art And Music—Complete With Live DJs"

Block Club Chicago

New 95th Street CTA Red Line terminal features two exhibits by Theaster Gates (Visual Arts): a DJ booth and radio station, as well as two tapestries made from decommissioned fire hoses.

"South Side Home Movie Project Aims to Fill in Historical Gaps"

WTTW Chicago Public Media

The South Side Home Movie Project, founded and directed by Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) showcases an alternative visual archive of the South Side.

"A Space for Citizenship: The U.S. Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale on View for the First Time in the United States"

Newcity Design

Newcity Design reviews "Dimensions of Citizenship," cocurated by Niall Atkinson (Art History) now on view at Wrightwood 659.

"Apocalypse Now: Why Arab Authors Are Really Writing About the End of the World"

Middle East Eye

Ghenwa Hayek (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) quoted in an article on the rising interest in dystopian fiction throughout the Arab world.