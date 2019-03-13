The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"Intriguing Indian Culture is Making Hindi Popular: Chicago Professor"

Times of India

Jason Grunebaum (South Asian Languages and Civilizations) discusses the growing interest in studying Hindi among US students.

"Intertwinements—Hoyt Long"

Humanista: The Podcast

Listen to PhD student Alíz Horváth (East Asian Languages and Civilizations) in conversation with Hoyt Long (East Asian Languages and Civilizations) on the various intertwinements of the humanities and technology.

"7 Highlights from Venice Architecture Biennal are Now in the Soaring Wrightwood 659 Gallery in Chicago"

Chicago Tribune

Review of "Dimensions of Citizenship: Architecture and Belonging to the Body of the Cosmos," Co-curated by Niall Atkinson (Art History) now on view at Wrightwood 659 Gallery.

"Artist Theaster Gates Headlines 2019 Chicago Architecture Biennial's New List of Participating Designers"

Chicago Tribune

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) headlines list of socially conscious artists featured in North America's largest exhibition of architecture and design.

"Did Cooking Really Give Us The F-Word?"

NPR

Alan C. Yu (Linguistics) and Salikoko Mufwene (Linguistics) weigh in on the theory linking early humans' diet and linguistic behaviors.

"Affect Theory and the New Age of Anxiety"

New Yorker

The New Yorker profiles Lauren Berlant (English Language and Literature) and her work on affect theory and American social and political life, including discussions of her latest work, The Hundreds, as well as her classic, Cruel Optimism.

"In Contrast #39—The Realm of Emotions—Martha Nussbaum"

In Contrast

Martha C. Nussbaum (Philosophy) discusses her most recent book, The Monarchy of Fear, how we talk about emotions, and the variable emotional terrain of everyday life.

"Author and Photographer Teju Cole to Deliver Series of Talks at UChicago"

UChicago News

Starting April 8, Teju Cole's Berlin Family Lectures will explore how physical senses shape ethics.

"How Jewish Refugees Found a Wartime Home in Shanghai"

UChicago News

Rachel DeWoskin (Creative Writing) explores the lives of those who fled World War II Europe in her newest novel Someday We Will Fly and exhibit at Regenstein Library,

"Student Group Brings Together Music and Law"

UChicago News

Augusta Read Thomas (Music) and Martha C. Nussbaum (Philosophy) encourage Law School students to explore arts-related careers.