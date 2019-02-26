During the course of three lectures focused on "Coming to Our Senses" in UChicago's Logan Performance Hall, acclaimed author, critic, and photographer Teju Cole explores what it means to be a sensing being. Through personal accounts and literary examples, Cole will examine how the physical senses—and not only the traditional five of sight, smell, sound, taste, and touch—inform our experiences, open us up to epiphany, and shape our ethics.

Lecture 1 on April 8, 6-7:30 p.m.: Experience

Register for the first lecture.* As sensing beings, how do we experience our own senses? Cole draws on his personal stories of the senses, examples in literature, and built and natural environments to describe the universal experiences of our senses.



Lecture 2 on April 15, 6-7:30 p.m.: Epiphany

Register for the second lecture.* How does literature help inspire epiphany? Using examples from Romantic, modern, and contemporary literature, including his books Open City and Blind Spot, Cole explores how writing about the senses leads to epiphany.



Lecture 3 on April 22, 6-7:30 p.m.: Ethics

Register for the third lecture.* How do our senses foster our moral understanding and ethical obligations to others? By thinking through how our senses can help us understand the plight of travelers and migrants, Cole implores us to recognize the mutual and unshirkable responsibilities that bind all human beings.

The Berlin Family Lecture series are sponsored by Randy L. and Melvin R. Berlin, Chicago philanthropists and longtime supporters of the University of Chicago. Randy Lamm Berlin, AM’77, is a former lecturer at the University of Chicago Law School and a member and past chairperson of the Humanities Council at the Division of the Humanities. Melvin R. Berlin is Chairman Emeritus and founder of Berlin Packaging, LLC. The Randy L. and Melvin R. Berlin Family Lectures are named in honor of their gift to the Division of the Humanities.

* Attendees must register for each of the three lectures separately. Registration is free and open to the public.