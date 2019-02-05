The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"When You Just Want to Be Alone: The History of Solitude in America"

BackStory Podcast

Eric Slauter (English Language and Literature) discusses how personal desire for solitude and independence threatened national unity in 18th-century America.

"Two Catalonias's Pact of Forgetting"

Los Angeles Review of Books

PhD student Brandon Truett (English Language and Literature) reviews Netflix original documentary Two Catalonias.

"How Did 'Baby Shark' Swim Its Way to Billboard's Top 100?"

Newsy

Steven Rings (Music) explains how "Baby Shark" climbed to the Billboard Hot 100 and why you can't seem to get the tune out of your head.

"Working Through the Apocalypse: An Interview with Ling Ma"

Longreads

In interview, Ling Ma (Creative Writing) talks about writing Severance and "keeping the faith."

"Don't Overthink It"

Boston Review

Agnes Callard (Philosophy) reviews Farsighted: How We Make the Decisions That Matter the Most by Steven Johnson.

"The Politics of 'Roma': A Journey Through Mexico City's Turbulent Past and America's Divided Present"

The Hollywood Reporter

Mauricio Tenorio (Romance Languages and Literatures) discusses Alfonso Cuarón's Roma and the political history it addresses.

"Theaster Gates Is a Toast of the Fashion and Art Circuit"

New York Times

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) talks style, race, and his recent exhibit "The Black Image Corporation."

"Challenges for Small Literary Journals"

Inside Higher Ed

W. J. T. Mitchell (English Language and Literature) and a panel of editors consider how small publications can find support and reach audiences.

"Playing the Past: Video Games and American History"

BackStory Podcast

Patrick Jagoda (English Language and Literature) unpacks the early history that shaped contemporary gaming and gamification.

"To Whom Does Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Owe Its Sound?"

Vulture

Appropriation or appreciation? PhD Student Lauren Michele Jackson (English Language and Literature) examines Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" music video.

"Ling Ma’s “Severance” Captures the Bleak, Fatalistic Mood of 2018"

The New Yorker

Review of Severance, the debut novel by Ling Ma (Creative Writing).

