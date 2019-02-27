The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"As Clock Nears Midnight, Students Get Philosophical"

UChicago News

Late-night philosophy series Night Owls, led by Agnes Callard (Philosophy), gives students and faculty an opportunity to explore topics such as life, death, and divorce.

"Something Old, Something New"

The College

Learn more about the Classical Entertainment Society—an undergraduate performance troupe founded by members of the Department of Classics.

"Office Apocalypse"

UChicago Magazine

Ling Ma (Creative Writing) talks about her award-wining debut novel Severance, and how she got her start as a writer.

"Winners of the Fourth Veterans' Writing Contest"

Iowa Review

Eric McMillan (MAPH '10) has been awarded the Iowa Review's Jeff Sharlet Memorial Award for Veterans.

"'Dimensions of Citizenship' at Wrightwood 659 and 'Stateless' at MoCP Examine What Global Citizenship Looks Like Today"

Chicago Reader

"Dimensions of Citizenship: Architecture and Belonging From the Body to the Cosmos," co-curated by Niall Atkinson (Art History) will be on view for the first time in the United States, open now through April 27.

"Thoma Foundation Awards $159,000 to Scholars of Spanish Colonial Art"

ARTNEWS

PhD student Catalina Ospina (Art History) has received a fellowship from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Art Foundation to study Andean image-making techniques.

"A Conversation with Theaster Gates; Archinect Sessions Episode #136"

Archinect

In interview, Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) discusses the new University of Chicago Keller Center, labor, and socio-cultural readings of beauty.

"Gates Cambridge Scholar to Study Science Behind Art Conservation"

UChicago News

Fourth-year Ellen Purdy has been selected as one of 34 U.S. students to receive the prestigious Gates Cambridge Scholarship.

"Lamia Al-Gailani Werr, 80, Dies; Archaeologist Rescued Iraqi Art"

New York Times

McGuire Gibson (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) quoted in article honoring the work of Lamia Al-Gailani Werr—one of Iraq’s first female archaeologists.

"Prada Needed Help Dodging Racial Missteps. It Called in Theaster Gates."

Crain's Chicago Business

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) has been tapped to co-chair Prada's new Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council with Hollywood director Ava DuVernay.

"Chicago Architecture Biennial Promises to Explore New Stories About Chicago—and Avoid 'Archi-Babble'"

Chicago Tribune

Yesomi Umolu (Art History), artistic director for the 2019 Chicago Architecture Biennial, discusses plans for the upcoming exhibition.