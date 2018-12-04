The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"'Pope.L: The Escape' Reworks a Slavery Play as Performance Art and Dares You to Wonder What to Think About It"

Chicago Tribune

William Pope.L (Visual Arts) challenges audiences with his '"experimental restaging" of William Wells Brown’s 1858 drama The Escape.

"Prominent Harvard Law Professor Publishes New Book Condemning the Compromises at the Core of American Civic Life"

UChicago Division of the Humanities

Lawrence Lessig bases latest book on 2014 Berlin Family Lectures series.



"Bono, David Adjaye and Theaster Gates Discuss Their Red Auction"

Financial Times

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) discusses his role in the Red Auction—a contemporary art sale that supports AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.



"Digitizing the ‘New World’"

UChicago Library News

Romance Languages and Literatures PhD student José Estrada writes about his experience digitizing early modern maps of the Americas.

"Why Prince Charles Said 'God Don Butta My Bread!' In Nigeria"

NPR

Salikoko Mufwene (Linguistics) cited in article about Pidgin English.

"Divorced Professors Talk Trust, Modern Marriage at Philosophy Event"

UChicago Maroon

Agnes Callard and Ben Callard (Philosophy) speak about the institution of marriage and the "philosophy of divorce."

"A Yank at Eton"

UChicago Magazine

MAPH alum Miles Morgan (ABʼ17, AMʼ17) talks about teaching at one of England's most famous boarding schools.

"Episode 3: Experiments in Critical Practice"

Critical Inquiry Podcast

Lauren Berlant (English Language and Literature) asks participants at the "Soup is On" conference about their engagement with theory and the power of writing.