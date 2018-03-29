The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"National Geographic Replaces Racist Fictions With Post-racial Fantasies"

New York Magazine

English PhD student Lauren Michele Jackson writes about National Geographic and the post-racial fantasy for New York Magazine.

"Yesomi Umolu Named Artistic Director"

Chicago Tribune

Yesomi Umolu chosen as artistic director for the 2019 Chicago Architecture Biennial.

"Between Her Garden and the Studio"

Painters On Paintings

Jessica Stockholder (Visual Arts) reflects on the work of Laura Letinsky (Visual Arts) in a three-part series.

"Evolution of a Novelist"

UChicago Magazine

Augustus Rose (Creative Writing) recounts how teaching helped shape his debut novel.

"Boston's Museum of Fine Arts Appoints Christina Yu Yu Chair of Asian Art"

Artforum

Art History alum, Christina Yu Yu (PhD'11), will work to help oversee the museum's collection of more than 100,000 works from Japan, China, Korea, South and Southeast Asia, and the Islamic world.

"A Matter of Life and Death"

OPEN STACKS

Laura Letinsky (Visual Arts) and John Muse (English) discuss their respective books Time's Assignation and Microdramas.

"Theaster Gates, First American Nasher Prize Winner, Makes a Case for Art as Urban Renewal"

Dallas News

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) discusses his work on the Stony Island Arts Bank and urban rehabilitation.

"Details announced for U.S. Pavilion at 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale "

Architect's News

Details announced for U.S. Pavilion at 2018 Venice Architecture Bienniale curated by Niall Atkinson (Art History).

"Can Private Museums Outlast Their Founders? "

Artnet News

Wu Hung (East Asian Languages and Civilizations and Art History) curator for the Yuz Musuem, discusses the museum's upcoming series of collaborative exhibitions with LACMA.

"Interview With Yesomi Umolu"

Architectual Record

The 2019 Chicago Architecture Biennial artistic director plans a biennial that's a "Civic Project.".