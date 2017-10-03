The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"Fieldwork takes UChicago researchers across the globe"

UChicago News

William Pope.L (Visual Arts) featured for his performance art project Whispering Campaign in Greece and Germany as part of documenta 14.

"Film 50 2017: Chicago's Screen Gems"

Newcity

Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) named among Newcity's Film 50.



"The Innocence of Things"

The Point Magazine

Shrikanth Reddy (English, Creative Writing) interviews Norwegian novelist Karl Ove Knausgaard.

"Stories of New Narrative"

LA Review of Books

English PhD student Jean-Thomas Tremblay writes about New Narrative for LA Review of Books.



"Urban planner Theaster Gates talks about Rebuild Foundation"

ABC7

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) talks culture, rebuilding and community on the South Side in interview with Windy City Live.



"When a Poem’s Wrongness Is Right"

Hyperallergic

Review of Try Never (Canarium, 2017) new work by poet Anthony Madrid (PhD’12, English).