Media Mentions: August 2017
The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.
"Workshops imagine a future for urban design"
UChicago News
August 8, 2017
Bill Brown (English Language and Literature), Christine Mehring (Art History), and practitioners from across the country gather to share insights, look ahead.
"Languages of the Arctic"
The Wilson Quarterly
Summer 2017
Digital project features interview with Lenore Grenoble (Linguistics) on endangered languages in the Arctic.
"Heritage in Peril"
UChicago Magazine
Summer 2017
Lawrence Rothfield (English Language and Literature) and Gil Stein (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) discuss how looting antiquities puts cultural heritage in peril.
"A Moment from Another World"
The Hindu
September 2, 2017
Whitney Cox (South Asian Languages and Literatures) discusses the history of SALC and the importance of studying languages.
"A Museum Floats Down the Chicago River"
Hyperallergic
August 10, 2017
MAPH alum Kate Schlachter (AM'16) and the Floating Museum Collective unveil new installation on the Chicago River.
"Turning the Page"
UChicago Magazine
August 30, 2017
Interview with former Wolf Parade band member Hadji Bakara (PhD'16) on his transition from touring artist to academia.
"Mae and Malynne"
UChicago Magazine
September 6, 2017
Malynne Sternstein (Slavic Languages and Literatures) helps create language for the graphic novel Mae.
"2017 Art 50"
Newcity
August 31, 2017
Theaster Gates (Visual Arts), Darby English (Art History) and Zachary Cahill (MFA'07) listed among the top 50 of Chicago's visual vanguard.
"Busting Barriers"
UChicago Magazine
Summer 2017
Students work to honor philologist and Humanities alumna Georgiana Simpson (AB'11, AM'20, PhD'21), the first African American woman to earn a doctorate at UChicago.
“The White Lies of Craft Culture”
Eater.com
August 17, 2017
PhD student Lauren Jackson (English Language and Literature) on how the world of small batch, single origin, and totally artisanal erases the people of color who made it possible.
“We Need to Talk about Digital Blackface in Reaction GIFs”
Teen Vogue
August 2, 2017
Lauren Jackson tackles the recurring use of black people as reaction GIFs and its implications in terms of broader “digital blackface.”
“Eclipse Reflect’s Sun’s Historic Power”
UChicago News
August 15, 2017
Persis Berlekamp (Art History) and John Wee (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) on the significance of the eclipse in science, culture, and religion.
“Huddled Masses? Losers! Trump v. the Statue of Liberty”
The Guardian
August 10, 2017
Srikanth Reddy (English, Creative Writing) one of 21 American poets invited to create a poem that President Trump would prefer at the base of the Statue of Liberty in place of Emma Lazarus’The New Colossus.
“The Top 35 Female Composers in Classical Music”
The Washington Post
August 4, 2017
Augusta Read Thomas (Music) named as one of the top 35 female composers.
“Pleasure Won: A Conversation with Lauren Berlant”
The Point
Wide ranging interview with Berlant (English Language and Literature) covers humor, humorlessness, citizenship, and pedagogy.
“Writers Respond: Vu Tran”
Pen Center USA
As part of the Pen Center’s “Writers Respond” series, essay by Vu Tran (English, Creative Writing) highlights the uncertainties of refugee life.