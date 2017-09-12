The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"Workshops imagine a future for urban design"

UChicago News

August 8, 2017

Bill Brown (English Language and Literature), Christine Mehring (Art History), and practitioners from across the country gather to share insights, look ahead.



"Languages of the Arctic"

The Wilson Quarterly

Summer 2017

Digital project features interview with Lenore Grenoble (Linguistics) on endangered languages in the Arctic.



"Heritage in Peril"

UChicago Magazine

Summer 2017

Lawrence Rothfield (English Language and Literature) and Gil Stein (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) discuss how looting antiquities puts cultural heritage in peril.

"A Moment from Another World"

The Hindu

September 2, 2017

Whitney Cox (South Asian Languages and Literatures) discusses the history of SALC and the importance of studying languages.



"A Museum Floats Down the Chicago River"

Hyperallergic

August 10, 2017

MAPH alum Kate Schlachter (AM'16) and the Floating Museum Collective unveil new installation on the Chicago River.



"Turning the Page"

UChicago Magazine

August 30, 2017

Interview with former Wolf Parade band member Hadji Bakara (PhD'16) on his transition from touring artist to academia.



"Mae and Malynne"

UChicago Magazine

September 6, 2017

Malynne Sternstein (Slavic Languages and Literatures) helps create language for the graphic novel Mae.



"2017 Art 50"

Newcity

August 31, 2017

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts), Darby English (Art History) and Zachary Cahill (MFA'07) listed among the top 50 of Chicago's visual vanguard.



"Busting Barriers"

UChicago Magazine

Summer 2017

Students work to honor philologist and Humanities alumna Georgiana Simpson (AB'11, AM'20, PhD'21), the first African American woman to earn a doctorate at UChicago.

“The White Lies of Craft Culture”

Eater.com

August 17, 2017

PhD student Lauren Jackson (English Language and Literature) on how the world of small batch, single origin, and totally artisanal erases the people of color who made it possible.

“We Need to Talk about Digital Blackface in Reaction GIFs”

Teen Vogue

August 2, 2017

Lauren Jackson tackles the recurring use of black people as reaction GIFs and its implications in terms of broader “digital blackface.”

“Eclipse Reflect’s Sun’s Historic Power”

UChicago News

August 15, 2017

Persis Berlekamp (Art History) and John Wee (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) on the significance of the eclipse in science, culture, and religion.

“Huddled Masses? Losers! Trump v. the Statue of Liberty”

The Guardian

August 10, 2017

Srikanth Reddy (English, Creative Writing) one of 21 American poets invited to create a poem that President Trump would prefer at the base of the Statue of Liberty in place of Emma Lazarus’The New Colossus.

“The Top 35 Female Composers in Classical Music”

The Washington Post

August 4, 2017

Augusta Read Thomas (Music) named as one of the top 35 female composers.

“Pleasure Won: A Conversation with Lauren Berlant”

The Point

Wide ranging interview with Berlant (English Language and Literature) covers humor, humorlessness, citizenship, and pedagogy.

“Writers Respond: Vu Tran”

Pen Center USA

As part of the Pen Center’s “Writers Respond” series, essay by Vu Tran (English, Creative Writing) highlights the uncertainties of refugee life.