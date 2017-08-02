The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

WBEZ “The Many Meanings of Patriotism” | 3 July

Eric Slauter (English Language and Literature) discusses the many meanings of patriotism.



The New Yorker “Can Poetry Change Your Life?” | 31 July

Louis Menand reviews of Equipment for Living: On Poetry and Pop Music, a new book by Michael Robbins (MAPH'04, PhD'11).



Politico “What Politicos are Reading this Summer” | 16 July

Martha Nussbaum (Philosophy) shares her summer reading recommendations.



The Times of India “Chola statesmanship was not dictated by political treatises” | 30 July

Whitney Cox (South Asian Languages and Civilizations) discusses his research on the Chola kingdom.



Huffington Post “Music I (Mostly) Hold Dear: The Music of Augusta Read Thomas” | 17 July

Review of new music by Augusta Read Thomas (Music).



Open Stacks Podcast “Public Figures, Public Lives” | 10 July

Bart Schultz (Philosophy) talks to the Seminary Co-op Bookstore about his new book The Happiness Philosophers.



Chicago Tribune “Hundreds of new Vivian Maier prints donated to U. of C.” | 19 July

Joel Snyder (Art History) discusses the importance of Vivian Maier prints at UChicago.



Wired “By Facebook’s Logic, Who is Protected from Hate Speech?” | 1 July

Philosophy alum Matt Teichman (PhD'15) analyzes language and logic in Facebook hate speech.



UChicago Magazine “Career Counseling from the Businesslady” | 20 June

Staff member Courtney C.W. Guerra (AB'05) offers witty career advice in new book.