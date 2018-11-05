The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"Record-Setting Sale Of An Ancient Assyrian Stone Relief Sparks Looting Fears In Iraq"

NPR News

McGuire Gibson (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) examines multi-million-dollar Christie's sale and the consequences of rising antiquities prices.

"An Episodic Life: Andrew Sean Greer, Malynne Sternstein, and Seminary Co-op on Campus Novels"

Open Stacks Podcast

Malynne Sternstein (Slavic Languages and Literatures) discusses Nabokov's 1957 academic parody Pnin and the campus novel genre.



"Serial Host Sarah Koenig inspires students during return to UChicago"

UChicago News

Serial host Sara Koenig (AB'90) returned to UChicago to deliver a series of talks as The Committee on Creative Writing’s Dedmon Writer-in-Residence.



"Martha Nussbaum Wins $1 Million Berggruen Prize"

The New York Times

Martha Nussbaum (Philosophy) has been awarded the 2018 Berggruen Prize, recognizing her a thinker whose ideas “have profoundly shaped human self-understanding and advancement in a rapidly changing world.”

"UChicago Professor Wins 2018 Kirkus Prize for Fiction"

UChicago Division of the Humanities

Severance, the debut novel by Ling Ma (Creative Writing), has been awarded the 2018 Kirkus Prize for Fiction.



"The Office at the End of the World"

The New Republic

Review of Ling Ma’s (Creative Writing) debut novel Severance.

"Artist, Planner Theaster Gates Is 2018 Recipient of ULI J.C. Nichols Prize for Visionaries in Urban Development"

Urban Land Institute

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) has been awarded the Urban Land Institute’s J.C. Nichols Prize for his work revitalizing the South Side of Chicago.

"Episode 2: Defining the Digital"

Critical Inquiry Podcast

Patrick Jagoda (English Language and Literature) interviews Alexander Galloway about his 2013 essay "The Poverty of Philosophy: Realism and Post-Fordism".

"JPMorgan Chase Gives $300,000 to Theaster Gates’s Rebuild Foundation in Chicago"

ARTNEWS

The Rebuild Foundation, a nonprofit run by Theaster Gates (Visual Arts), receives $300,000 to renovate new site of the foundation’s Arts and Innovation Incubator.