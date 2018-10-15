World-Famous Musical Composer Augusta Read Thomas to Discuss Composing an Opera at the 2018 Humanities Day
UChicago University Professor Augusta Read Thomas will present the session “An Opera in the Making” at the 2018 Humanities Day, Oct. 20, on the UChicago campus. Her presentation will give a glimpse into the creative process of a world-class composer. A recent Big Brains podcast with Thomas also discusses the state of classical music today, and how she helps train the next generation of composers.