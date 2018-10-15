UChicago professors Patrick Jagoda and Kristen Schilt will present the session “Transforming First-Year Orientation Through Alternate Reality Gaming” at the 2018 Humanities Day, Oct. 20, on the UChicago campus. The two professors helped to design an Alternate Reality Game “the parasite” for new student orientation. ARGs use transmedia storytelling, online and offline gameplay, and social interactions to create dynamic platforms of play, which include both designers and players. A recent article in The Chronicle of Higher Education explains more about how ARGs work to enhance the experience for students.