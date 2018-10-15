Chris Kennedy will present the keynote address on October 20 at the 2018 Humanities Day on the UChicago campus. He is the William H. Colvin Professor of Linguistics and Chair in the Department of Linguistics. In his keynote presentation, Kennedy explores the meaning of truth and the role it plays in thought and communications. He also examines why people should care about truth. In this edited question and answer, Kennedy discusses how meanings and context in language and the sincerity and trust it engenders can influence truth.

Question: Why is truth significant in a democracy?

Answer: In a democracy, decisions are supposed to be made collectively based on reasoning and argumentation. We—and our elected officials—try to convince each other to make certain decisions and reject others, and to take specific courses of action that affect our communities, by making arguments. Arguments are a special type of linguistic communication, and like other kinds of communication, rely on conventions of truth: we expect each other to believe that the things we say are true, and that we have some reasonable evidential basis for these beliefs. When these conventions are violated, the interaction no longer involves argumentation, but instead turns into coercion or deception. That’s not democratic.

Q: How can the public discern legitimate news from fake news?

A: Distinguishing between real versus fake news is difficult. Communication relies to a large extent on trust. When my wife tells me something—even something very mundane like “It’s going to rain today.” I accept that information and act accordingly, say by grabbing an umbrella, just in case I trust that she believes what she says and has a good reason for her belief. If for whatever reason this trust is missing (maybe I think she’s mistaken), then I need to make a decision based on some other source of information, like checking the forecast myself.

In the case of news, with so many sources of information, it can be difficult to know for sure which information is trustworthy. People naturally have a tendency to assign more trust to those whose beliefs overlap with their own, but this tendency can make it easier to accept information with less scrutiny, as long as it is aligned with prior beliefs. These tendencies are taken advantage of by creators of fake news.

On the positive side, creators of fake news often may fall into predictable patterns of language use, especially if they are not generating content in their native language. This opens the door for language and data experts to develop methods to more readily identify fake news based on identification of these patterns. Through authorship analysis and data science, it may be possible to find clues in the language that help determine whether it is legitimate or contrived.

Q: How does a linguist who studies semantics and pragmatics understand truth?

A: Semantics is the study of the human capacity to assign meanings to arbitrarily complex expressions of language, even ones we have never encountered before, while pragmatics identifies how additional layers of meaning emerge in communicative interaction. Here “meaning” corresponds to something like the informational capacity of language: its capacity to characterize the world as being one way or another, and to enable the transmission of that information from one individual to the next. That’s where truth comes in: truth is “representational accuracy.” But meaning is often uncertain, it is influenced by context and individual perspective. Humans are generally more interested in things like efficiency and style than precision, so the kind of representational accuracy—the kind of truth—that underlies linguistic communication must be a flexible rather than a rigid one.

Q: What do you want participants at Humanities Day to take away from your keynote presentation?

A: I would like participants to understand the role that truth plays, at a very fundamental level, in making linguistic communication possible in the first place, and conversely the role that properties of language play in influencing our perceptions of truth and falsity.

The informational force of language as a symbolic system derives from its capacity to represent the world as being one way versus another, and conventions of truth, belief, and evidence underwrite our use of language as a system for communication. At the same time, deviations from truth are an inevitable consequence of the use of this system of discrete by imperfect creatures to talk about a fuzzy and uncertain world, leading to the sort of flexibility in representational accuracy that I mentioned earlier. Understanding the nature of this flexibility, and the way that it emerges from the design features of language, can provide us with more thoughtful and nuanced ways of engaging with questions of truth and falsity.



In a democratic society, voters make decisions based on persuasion and how their beliefs are reinforced by information and the exchange of ideas in their communities. If people recognize this inherent bias and question the motivation and purpose of politicians and political discourse, they may become more objective in their views. I want people to understand that language contains tension between balance and efficiency. This tension ultimately affects truth.

As a linguist, I ask questions that pertain to meaning and truth. For example, does this person really believe what he or she is saying? Is there reasonable justification for what is being said? What’s the purpose? What’s the motivation? What’s the end game? To determine whether a person is speaking the truth, both verification and knowledge of the language, meaning, and intent are necessary.