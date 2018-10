William Pope.L and Amber Ginsberg will co-present the session “Poetics in a Time of Climate Collapse and Human Rights Abuses” at the 2018 Humanities Day, Oct. 20, on the UChicago campus. Pope.L’s artistic work is a theatrical provocation that combines scathing satire with heartfelt activism. A recent article about the UChicago professor in the New York Times gives more context and examples of his work.