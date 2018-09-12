Award-winning UChicago composer Augusta Read Thomas is championing the inaugural session of the Chicago Center for Contemporary Composition. She sees the opening season for these concerts as the start that advances beyond the UChicago campus. For example, one of Center’s featured musicians in the the Grossman Ensemble “could be ambassadors for the university and the city and the composers, and themselves,” says Thomas, University Professor of Composition in the Music Department of the Division of the Humanities.

