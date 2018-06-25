The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"David J. Levin Appointed Senior Adviser to the Provost for Arts"

UChicago Humanities

David J. Levin (Cinema and Media Studies, Germanic Studies, and the Committee on Theater and Performance Studies) will replace Bill Brown (English Language and Literature) who has served as Senior Adviser for the last four years.



"Teaching Award Winners Give Their Must-Reads for the Summer"

UChicago News

Nadine Moeller (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) and Niall Atkinson (Art History) offer recommendations for books to read this summer.

"A Public Art Campaign Will Commission Political Billboards Across the Country"

The New York Times

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) joins campaign creating politically-minded public art across fifty states.

"The Problem of the Person Who Observes from a Distance: Talking to Rachel Galvin"

Los Angeles Review of Books

In interview, Rachel Galvin (Creative Writing) talks about her poetry collection News of War: Civilian Poetry 1936-1945, and the role of civilian authors in wartime literature.

"The Tale of the Missing Man"

Kirkus

Review of The Tale of the Missing Man written by Manzoor Ahtesham and translated by Jason Grunebaum and Ulrike Stark (South Asian Languages and Civilizations).

"How a Chinese Manuscript Written 2,300 Years Ago Ended Up in Washington "

The New York Times

Donald Harper (East Asian Languages and Civilizations) discusses the history of the Chu Silk Manuscript and the complex international relations surrounding the looting of ancient cities.

"Theaster Gates cuts performances direct-to-vinyl on VF Lathe at exhibition in Basel"

The Vinyl Factory

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) launches new label Black Madonna Press with The Black Monks Of Mississippi EP.



"No More Nature: On Ecopoetics in the Anthropocene"

Los Angeles Review of Books

Jean-Thomas Tremblay (PhD'18) reviews two new books of eco-poetry.

"Getting On with Your Life: Criminal Justice that Looks Forward"

ABC Religion and Ethics

Martha Nussbaum (Philosophy) examines New Zealand's "forward looking" justice system.