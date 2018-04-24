The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"Kali Charan Bahl, a pioneer in South Asian scholarship, 1917-2018"

UChicago News

Associate Professor Emeritus Kali Charan Bahl is remembered as a prolific author and a pioneer in the study of both South Asian linguistics and literature.

"The Day Dr. King Died"

The University of Chicago

Bart Schultz (Philosophy) speaks with acclaimed historian, activist, and storyteller, Timuel D. Black, on the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's death.



"Archive Rewinds Home Movies To Illuminate South Side History"

WBEZ News

The South Side Home Movie Project created by Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) collects decades worth of celluloid memories from residents on the city’s South Side in public archive.

"Can VR teach us how to deal with sexual harassment?"

The Guardian

Video game co-created by Patrick Jagoda (English Language and Literature) utilizes interactive technology to shift how people approach sexual misconduct.

"Pope.L, Jennifer Russell, and Rachel G. Wilf Join NYU Institute of Fine Arts' Board of Trustees"

NYU News

William Pope.L (Visual Arts) will be one of three new members to join the Institute’s Board of Trustees.

"Big Brains podcast dives into the creative process of renowned UChicago composer"

UChicago Newss

A look into the creative process of renowned composer, Augusta Read Thomas (Music).

"Theaster Gates Joins Colby College's Lunder Institute for American Art"

The New York Times

Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) appointed as the first visiting artist and director of artist initiatives at the Colby Museum of Art’s Lunder Institute for American Art.

"Community Matters"

KZUM Radio

Candace Vogler (Philosophy) searches for the answers to life's big questions in her project, Virtue, Happiness, and the Meaning of Life.

"#44 Translations: Haun Saussy & Yoon Sun Yang"

OPEN STACKS

Haun Saussy (Comparative Literature) discusses translation theory and the difficult process of translating Baudelaire into Chinese.

"Alumna wins Pulitzer Prize for Drama"

UChicago News

Theater and Performance Studies alumna Martyna Majok (AB'07) talks about her Pulitzer Prize winning play 'Cost of Living'.

"Sascha Ebeling: 'L’Índia és un sistema federal que funciona'"

Arabalears

Sascha Ebeling (South Eastern Languages and Civilizations) discusses his research and relationship with Mallorca.