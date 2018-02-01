The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"Iraqi-Jewish Archive Triggers Traumatic Memories"

Aljazeera

Orit Bashkin (Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations) discusses how memory and representation play an essential role in archive of Iraqi Jewish heirlooms.

"On Roberto Harrison's Culebra and the Bridge of the World"

Chicago Review

Edgar Garcia (English Language and Literature), and English PhD student, Jose-Luis Moctezuma review two books by poet Roberto Harrison.

"#35 Filmic Renditions of Life: Noa Steimatsky, Robert Pippin, & Carl Skoggard"

Seminary Co-op Bookstore

Robert Pippin (Philosophy) discusses his book The Philosophical Hitchcock: Vertigo and the Anxieties of Unknowingness - a close reading of Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 masterpiece Vertigo.

"Watching Crows in the Summer Palace"

Los Angeles Review of Books

Rachel Galvin (Creative Writing) translates five poems by Xi Du for Los Angeles Review of Books China Channel.

"El pasado inacabado. Sobre 'La peste'"

Contexto Y Accion

Miguel Martínez (Romance Languages and Literatures) reviews new Spanish historical drama series La Peste - a crime story set in 16th century Seville during the plague.

"Total Immersion"

South Side Weekly

Jacqueline Stewart (Cinema and Media Studies) and Cinema 53 celebrate Judy Hoffman (Cinema and Media Studies) and her 'undefinable' work.

"I Used to Insist I Didn't Get Angry. Not Anymore"

The New York Times

Article on female rage features reaserch by Martha Nussbaum (Philosophy).

"Interview: Will Boast"

Midwestern Gothic

In interview, Will Boast (Creative Writing) talks about writing fiction and his new novel Daphne.

"#36 Myths & Folktales: Wendy Doniger & William Hansen "

Seminary Co-op Bookstore

Wendy Doniger (South Asian Languages and Civilizations) discusses cross-cultural mythologies surrounding rings and their connection to love and sex.

