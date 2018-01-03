The latest media mentions, quotes, profiles, and writings from Division of the Humanities faculty, students, staff, and alumni. Visit us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

"The Predator and the Jokester"

The New Inquiry

Lauren Berlant (English Language and Literature) discusses how power shows its ugliest tentacles most clearly in the figures of the predator and the jokester.

"The Making of a Con(Temporary) Black Public"

UChicago News

Watch Theaster Gates (Visual Arts) deliver talk on space theory and land development, sculpture and performance for the UChicago Center in Delhi.

"Can We Learn to Believe in God"

New York Times

Agnes Callard (Philosophy) pens op-ed on belief and aspiration faith.

"A Unified Theory of Meme Death"

The Atlantic

English PhD candidate Lauren Michele Jackson, examines why some memes last longer than others.

"Fake News, Feminism, #MeToo: The 2017 Words of the Year"

Chicago Tonight

Jason Riggle (Linguistics) shares his list of 2017's Words of the Year on Chicago Tonight.



"Brown People Are the Wrens in the Parking Lot"

UChicago Arts

New exhibition by William Pope.L (Visual Arts) reflects on themes of immigration, migration, and home.

"A New Generation of Scholars"

UChicago News

Agnes Callard (Philosophy) featured in article about the Neubauer Family Assistant Professor Program for early career faculty.



"U.S. Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale to Feature Film and Video Artworks That Expand the Exhibition Dimensions of Citizenship"

UChicago Arts

Upcoming Venice Architecture Biennale exhibition by curators Niall Atkinson (Art History), Ann Lui, and Mimi Zeiger will feature recent single-channel works that reflect on the spatial conditions of citizenship.



