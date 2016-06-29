The Division of the Humanities' bi-annual magazine, Tableau, was honored with a gold award in the category of External Audience Newsletters from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), during the organization’s annual Circle of Excellence competition.

The Circle of Excellence awards acknowledge superior accomplishments that have a lasting impact and optimize the best work of campus communicators. CASE judges “specifically wished to go to the university” based solely on the publication material, and described Tableau as “compelling and eye catching."

Tableau is a collaborative project between the Division of the Humanities and Alumni Relations and Development. The winning Spring and Fall 2015 entries recognize the work of editor Jeanie Chung; contributing editors Sarah Yatzeck Farrell, Courtney C. W. Guerra, Carl Nash, Tom Popelka, Adrianne Renberg, and Michelle Skinner; writers Carrie Golus, Maureen Searcy, Claire Zulkey, and Sean Carr; proofreader Laura Adamczyk; and designers Guido Mendez, Hannah Linton, and Michael Vendiola.