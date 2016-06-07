Five faculty members and two graduate students in the Division of the Humanities have been honored for their commitment to excellence in scholarship, pedagogy, and student mentoring. The recipients will be recognized at ceremonies during the 527th Convocation on June 11.

Malte Willer, Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy and the College, received The Llewellyn John and Harriet Manchester Quantrell Award, one of the nation’s oldest prizes for undergraduate teaching.

Two faculty members, Charles Cohen, Mary L. Block Professor of Art History and the College, and Heather Keenleyside, Assistant Professor in the Department of English Language and Literature, received the Faculty Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching and Mentoring. This award recognizes full-time faculty members in the four divisions and the Divinity School for exemplary graduate teaching.

The Janel M. Mueller Award for Excellence in Pedagogy was awarded to Harumi Lory, Senior Lecturer in the Department of East Asian Language and Civilizations, and Barbara Schubert, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Music. This award recognizes outstanding pedagogical contributions from Lecturers and Senior Lecturers in the Division of the Humanities and Humanities Collegiate Division.

The Wayne C. Booth Prize for Excellence in Teaching was awarded to Cosette Bruhns, a graduate student in the Department of Romance Languages and Literatures. Established in 1991, the Booth Prize recognizes excellent teaching of undergraduates by graduate students.

The annual Dean's Dissertation Award, which acknowledges outstanding scholarly contributions of a doctoral student's dissertation project in the Division of the Humanities, was awarded to Jonah Radding for his dissertation "Politics and Poetics: Tradition, Genre and Poetic Innovation in Euripidean Tragedy."