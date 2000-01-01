The Division of the Humanities comprises twenty-one departments and committees, with approximately 1,000 students from around the world enrolled in our PhD, MFA, and MA programs.

Research in the humanities gives us the tools we need to articulate deep truths about ourselves. What does it mean to be a human being? What has it meant historically and what will it come to mean? The students and faculty in our departments dedicate themselves to the thoughtful consideration of humanity’s place in the world. This dedication is displayed through our interdisciplinary centers and programs as well as through workshops on themes ranging in diversity from political theory to contemporary art to animal studies.

The Division teaches fifty foreign languages on a regular basis, and our three master's programs offer remarkable opportunities for students to advance their knowledge of a field in an interdisciplinary context through courses taught by some of the world's leading scholars.

Whether you are a prospective student considering UChicago for your graduate education, an alumnus seeking news about the University, or an intellectually curious friend stopping by for a visit, we welcome you.